Port Huron, MI

Local business owner opens ice cream truck near Garfield Elementary School

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
Port Huron kids and kids at heart will have something to scream about with a new ice cream truck near Garfield Elementary School.

Operated by local business owner and Croswell resident Taryn Strausser, Here's The Scoop has set up shop on the corner of Stone and Garfield streets.

The bright pink truck serves ice cream cones, ice cream flights, sundaes and waffle nachos, or waffles chips smothered in ice cream, syrup and toppings of the customer's choice. Strausser said she also plans to run daily specials, such as fresh-baked cookies, and introduce new menu items, such as root beer floats.

The ice cream truck is set up next to the M-25 Coffee Co. truck, and Strausser plans to bring her other food truck, the Cheese Wagon, to the new location Sunday.

"I want to create a fun space that people can come and they can enjoy their ice cream but they can relax as well," Strausser said.

Strausser said she serves ice cream as well as other lunch items in her other two trucks —Top Dog and the Sandwich Scoop — and thought the popular menu item would work well as a stand-alone truck.

The ice cream truck will be open seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. for as long as the warm weather allows. The Cheese Wagon will be open for breakfast with tentative hours of 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It might be open year-round, depending on if there is enough traffic to support the business in the winter months, Strausser said.

Strausser said she is excited to work in the neighborhood and near the school, where she hopes to get a lot of foot traffic from local children and school employees. The ice cream truck, which arrived at the location on July 23 after being parked at The Lot in downtown, has gotten good business so far, she said.

She moved to team up with M-25 Coffee Co. and to see if she could find a location with more traffic.

"I'm at almost a perfect spot because it's a neighborhood. There are lots of kids walking around, and I think they're excited about just having a little sweet treat in the neighborhood," Strausser said.

The operation began with her dream of owning a hot dog pushcart in Lexington. When she found that wasn't feasible, she opened hot dog truck Top Dog in 2019 with her mother, Debbie Strausser. The business grew into two Cheese Wagon trucks Taryn Strausser owns herself as well as the Sandwich Scoop she also owns with her mother.

To learn more or see daily specials for Here's the Scoop call (810) 334-0095, visit its Facebook page at Here's The Scoop or its Instagram at heresthescooplex.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

