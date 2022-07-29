houstonherald.com
U.S. 60 east of Cabool targeted for work
Eastbound U.S. 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. The section of roadway is located two miles east of Cabool near Highway AV. Weather permitting, work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Council OKs library application; overrides vetoes and discusses card payments
Members of the Houston City Council endorsed a Texas County Library system application Monday to seek federal funds for a new building, overrode two mayoral vetoes and decided to allow police officers to take home their patrol cars. In an unanimous vote, the council will sponsor a Texas County Library...
STARS Foundation to perform Friday and Saturday at Melba
The STARS Foundation will perform “Tangled, a Dance Story,” Friday and Saturday at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue in Houston. Performances start at 7 nightly. The story is about a girl with magical hair and a dream. She goes on a thrilling new adventure to...
Cabool man receives 25 years in woman’s death
A Cabool man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison in the death of a woman who was taken from the Houston Walmart Supercenter parking lot and later shot at Roby about four years ago. During a court appearance on May 25, Kenneth Clark entered an Alford Plea to...
HHS Band announces ‘first pitch contest’ for Springfield Cardinals game in September
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “first pitch contest” as part of its September “Community Night” at the Springfield Cardinals. The band will perform the national anthem on Sept....
Absentees total 223 at mid-afternoon Monday in Texas County
By 3 p.m. Monday, there had been a total of 223 absentee ballots cast, County Clerk Peggy Seyler reported. There were 97 walk-ins who voted. Of the 135 mailed, 126 are back in the office. Polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Deputies answer domestic disturbance calls
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on July 6 to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the 63-year-old man and 41-year-old woman. After investigation,...
County commission to seek funds for two bridge projects
Members of the Texas County Commission met July 20-21 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Met with Dwayne Goforth to discuss road signs. •Approved 15 survey corners for the remonumentation project to establish surveying corners with the Missouri Department of Agriculture. •Reappointed Janet Fraley of Houston to the Texas County...
State: County jobless rate at 2.6 percent in June
Texas County’s unemployment rate dropped one-half of a percentage point in June, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure stood at 2.6 percent. The county started the year with a jobless rate of 4.7 percent. Unemployment rates in other area counties: Laclede (2.2), Phelps (3.8), Pulaski (2.7),...
Houston police issue citations in cases
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Crystal D. Wotipka, 45, of 403 N. Grand Ave., No. 1, in Houston, was issued citations on July 21 for driving while intoxicated – drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane use, and no insurance.
Heat returns to county, Ozarks, National Weather Service says
The heat returns this week to Texas County and the Ozarks. The National Weather Service said daily heat index values will be 100 to 108 degrees. The highest heat index is expected Wednesday. There will be no widespread precipitation expected until Wednesday night – Thursday. The National Weather Service...
County telephone system paid after judge threatens sanctions, jail time
Members of the Texas County Commission were ordered last week to Texas County Circuit Court to explain why they defied orders by the presiding judge of the 25th Circuit Court to pay for a telephone system. The matter is now resolved and the bill paid. The controversy was detailed in...
PDF: This week’s public notices
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
County man arrested for possessing meth and having a needle at the jail
A Raymondville man faces multiple charges after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an incident Tuesday that began at a woman’s house. Corey A. Tharp, 41, of 261 Kelly St. in Raymondville, is charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a weapon at a jail and possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor offense of violation of a protection order.
