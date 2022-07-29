ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

By Brad Elliott
MIX 92-5
MIX 92-5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 92-5

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Rowena, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Firefighters#Munch#Food Drink
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s Fire Marshall and Fire Department Ain’t Playing Anymore

Due to the extreme dry season, we're having this summer, fires are popping up everywhere in and around Abilene. The Abilene Fire Department issued a statement saying they will NOT be issuing "warning citations" but will issue actual citations for any burn ban violations or for those burning recklessly. It's a Class-C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MIX 92-5

Abilene’s Cultural District Is Getting Some Amazing 18 Foot Pillars

Drilling started this past Monday morning at four downtown locations that are going to be home to four 18-foot pillars identifying the borders of the Abilene Cultural District. Additionally, the pillars will be accompanied by other art sculptures and the project is called “Be Our Guest” to help increase Abilene's downtown cultural tourism.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

5 Simple Ways to Save On Your Electric Bill This Summer

It's something that's hard to escape from this time of year. This crazy Abilene heat. It's like stepping out into a natural hair dryer. You can't ignore it, especially once a month on your electricity bill. Sure, the heat plays a big part in driving that bill up but the summertime is just a busy time. More activities, friends, and family coming to visit, whatever the case may be. It all means dollars in the end.
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

What Does Beer and Marijuana Have in Common?

Beer and marijuana are related in a way that many aren't aware of and it's not just because both give you a buzz after consumption. As a matter of fact, the hops (Humulus lupulus) that your favorite beer is brewed with are actually part of the same flowering plant family (Urticales) as marijuana (Cannabis sativa).
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

The Most Fun Things to Do on a Date Night in Abilene, Texas

Dating in Abilene can sometimes be difficult unless you frequent bars or bible studies. So what is there to do on date night that doesn't involve getting hammered by tequila or hypocrites?. Well, there's quite a bit, actually. Keep reading and I'll show you some really cool places to check...
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

Abilene Police Department Needs Help in Finding Car Burglar

The Abilene Police Department is on the hunt for a car burglar who attempted to break into a truck on the south side of Abilene on Wednesday. The burglar was caught on security cameras attempting to break into a truck on Western Plains Avenue. Burglary of Motor Vehicle. A potentially...
ABILENE, TX
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Abilene, TX
669
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix925abilene.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy