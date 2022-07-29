Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

mix925abilene.com
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Please Support the Cancer Benefit This Sunday at Mulligan’s Sports Bar in Abilene
While most are trying to figure out what to do this weekend, Megan is fighting cancer and trying to find ways to cover all those medical costs. Thankfully, for Megan, she's got a team of family and friends that have organized a fundraiser to help with those rising medical costs.
Abilene Has Dog Waste Management Services That Will Clean Up After Your Dog
Who knew that not cleaning up after your dogs would cause so many problems? I recently spent quite a bit of time with our veterinarian when one of our dogs became ill, and the conversation turned to how to keep dogs healthy and safe. The vet brought up waste management,...
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
Abilene’s Chamber of Commerce Will Give Out 10 Awards During Their Awards Celebration
Abilene's Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its fall festivities. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration is Thursday, September 15th at the Abilene Convention Center at 1100 North 6th Street. The Annual Awards Celebration is when the past achievements are celebrated, and they honor those who...
What are The Abilene Southwest Rotary Clubs Big Country Top 50 Winners
Earlier this year I was told and invited to an event that was to honor the "Top 50 Plus" in the Big Country. While I had heard about the Top 50 Plus awards I was still a little in the dark about this group of young Big Country high school students.
Top 5 Waterparks Close To Abilene According to Trip Advisor
I'm sure I'm not the only one around these parts that haven't remembered a summer quite this hot in some time, if at all. No joke about it, the Abilene days are sweltering hot. Folks young and old alike are flocking for ways to keep cool. One of the most...
Abilene’s Animal Shelter Has Free Barn Cats While They Last
The Abilene Animal Services shelter is offering barn cats that are sterilized, ear tipped, shots up to date, and totally free (while they last). Now, you may be asking yourself what are barn cats or what are barn cats good for?. I'm glad you asked because they are in my...
Abilene’s Fire Marshall and Fire Department Ain’t Playing Anymore
Due to the extreme dry season, we're having this summer, fires are popping up everywhere in and around Abilene. The Abilene Fire Department issued a statement saying they will NOT be issuing "warning citations" but will issue actual citations for any burn ban violations or for those burning recklessly. It's a Class-C misdemeanor with a fine up to $500.
The Rules for Burying Your Pet Legally In The Backyard in Abilene
With the summer heat taking its toll on just about everything, it's also hard on our pets. Recently one of our pets passed and I was left with the decision of what to do. The veterinarian was kind enough to explain all the different options I had available here in west Texas.
Beltway Park Church Offers Cooling Center to Help Deal With This Brutal Heat
It has been brutally hot in Abilene as of late. And while many of us are cranking up our A/C to cool off, there are folks in the Key City that are going without any cooling. That's where Beltway Park Church comes in and they have set up cooling centers for the next few days to help.
Abilene’s Cultural District Is Getting Some Amazing 18 Foot Pillars
Drilling started this past Monday morning at four downtown locations that are going to be home to four 18-foot pillars identifying the borders of the Abilene Cultural District. Additionally, the pillars will be accompanied by other art sculptures and the project is called “Be Our Guest” to help increase Abilene's downtown cultural tourism.
5 Simple Ways to Save On Your Electric Bill This Summer
It's something that's hard to escape from this time of year. This crazy Abilene heat. It's like stepping out into a natural hair dryer. You can't ignore it, especially once a month on your electricity bill. Sure, the heat plays a big part in driving that bill up but the summertime is just a busy time. More activities, friends, and family coming to visit, whatever the case may be. It all means dollars in the end.
What Does Beer and Marijuana Have in Common?
Beer and marijuana are related in a way that many aren't aware of and it's not just because both give you a buzz after consumption. As a matter of fact, the hops (Humulus lupulus) that your favorite beer is brewed with are actually part of the same flowering plant family (Urticales) as marijuana (Cannabis sativa).
The Most Fun Things to Do on a Date Night in Abilene, Texas
Dating in Abilene can sometimes be difficult unless you frequent bars or bible studies. So what is there to do on date night that doesn't involve getting hammered by tequila or hypocrites?. Well, there's quite a bit, actually. Keep reading and I'll show you some really cool places to check...
Abilene Police Department Needs Help in Finding Car Burglar
The Abilene Police Department is on the hunt for a car burglar who attempted to break into a truck on the south side of Abilene on Wednesday. The burglar was caught on security cameras attempting to break into a truck on Western Plains Avenue. Burglary of Motor Vehicle. A potentially...
Stamford Native & Cowboys Receiver Out With Broken Foot & Dallas’ Options Going Forward
Uh oh! The Dallas Cowboys are now down a receiver after James Washington fractured his foot in training camp. The Cowboys were already pretty thin at wide receiver before he went down, so what options do they have going forward?. The Dallas Cowboys signed the former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver...
