2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Preview

swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games, Day 3 Prelims Preview: Schoenmaker Set for Return
The third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off with five morning heats in the men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 50 fly, and men’s 100 freestyle. Tatjana Schoenmaker will swim the women’s 200 breast Sunday in her first international...
swimswam.com
Aussies Blast 7:39.29 for New 4×200 WR, Titmus 1:52.82 for Fastest Split All-Time
The Australian quartet of Madi Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Ariarne Titmus ran away with the gold medal in the women’s 4×200 free relay, rocketing to a new world record of 7:39.29. They finished 12.69 seconds ahead of the Canadians, who won the silver medal. They’re...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
On day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the heats of the men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back. women’s 50 fly. and men’s 100 free will be contested. We will get our first look at Kyle Chalmers swimming a 100 free off a flat start this year, as he opted not to swim the event at the 2022 World Championships. He comes in with a best time of 47.08 and will be the favorite to win, but look for him to be challenged by Canada’s Josh Liendo, England’s Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, as well as Scotland’s Duncan Scott.
swimswam.com
Watch: Commonwealth Games Day 2 Finals Session Race Videos
Duncan Scott added a gold in the 200 free and a bronze in the 400 IM to Scotland's medal totals on Day 2 in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Relive all the races from the evening session on Day 2 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Watch the full session from start to finish, or watch individual races (we have listed the timestamps for each race).
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
swimswam.com
Kyle Chalmers Threatens to Quit Swimming Over Relationship Rumors
"My mental health right now from all of this over the months is at rock bottom," says 24-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia has already collected two relay gold medals to add to his Commonwealth Games collection this week in Birmingham, but that hasn’t left him feeling positive about his experience so far.
swimswam.com
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
swimswam.com
Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner
With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
swimswam.com
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
swimswam.com
CWG-22 Me Ek Baar Fir Srihari Ne Dikhayi Shandar Swimming – Indian Swimming News
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 3 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
swimswam.com
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia defended their 2018 Commonwealth Games title in the men’s 4×200 relay today by cracking their own Commonwealth Games record with a time of 7:04.96. Their team of Elijah Winnington, Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti and Mack Horton touched the wall first in Birmingham with a 1.5 second lead over the field. The Australians were untouchable – they posted the fastest splits in the entire race on the first three legs. Winnington led off the relay in 1:46.36, handing it off to 16-year-old Southam and Incerti who split identical 1:46.08’s.
swimswam.com
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
swimswam.com
Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs
MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
swimswam.com
How Do the French Feel About the Paris 2024 Olympics?
The IOC recently touted report showing overwhelming support for the next Summer Games, but another poll painted a different picture of approval ratings. Recent polls painted two different pictures of public approval for the Paris 2024 Olympics. In a recap of Monday’s meeting between International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas...
swimswam.com
New Zealand Trying To Maintain Runner-Up Spot In C’Wealth Medal Table
Andrew Jeffcoat's victory in the men's 50m backstroke here in Birmingham helped New Zealand maintain its position as #2 in the swimming medal table. Archive photo via Swimming New Zealand.
swimswam.com
Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs
As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay. See the full Day 5 relay lineups here. Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:. Lane 3, Canada: Kylie Masse, James Dergousoff, Maggie MacNeil,...
swimswam.com
CWG Me Indian Best Performance & 200m Back Me Indian Best Time Diya Srihari Ne
Srihari Nataraj Ne Men’s 50m Backstroke Ke Final Event Mei 25.23s Ki Timing Ke Sath Fifth Position Pr Finish Kiye. CWG Me India Ka Koi Bhi Swimmer Aaj Tak Top 5 Me Apni Jagah Nahi Bana Paya Tha Lekin Srihari Ne Is Barrier Ko Todte Hue 50m Final Me 25.23 Timing Ke Sath 5th Place Hasil Kiya.
swimswam.com
Calum Jarvis Retires from Competitive Swimming After 800 Free Relay in Birmingham
Olympic gold medalist Calum Jarvis, 30, confirmed his retirement from elite swimming this week at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Jarvis, who represents Great Britain at the Olympics and Wales at the Commonwealth Games, shared the news in his official BBC interview after helping Wales finish 4th in the men’s 800 free relay.
Comments / 0