ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
92 Moose

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
I-95 FM

Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire

Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cyclists build houses and memories in Maine and beyond on coast-to-coast trek

WINDHAM, Maine — A group of cyclists started their trek by dipping their back tires in Seaside, Oregon, and rode all the way to Sebago Lake, Maine, to dip their front tires. "It was challenging at times, and other times it was extremely gratifying. Being able to do that, the different portions of the country. We are from all over the country, I believe there are 10 of us that have pedaled from coast to coast," Tom Thibeau, the only cyclist from Maine this year, said.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Canadian
wabi.tv

Maine gas prices continue to fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices continue to fall in Maine. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now $4.57, down six cents from a week ago. The national average is $4.21. The price of gas has now fallen every day since...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
94.9 HOM

Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good

The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches across the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WMTW

Maine Micro Artisan Fair makes space for shopping and selling local

WINDHAM, Maine — The Maine Micro Artisans Fair provides a space for local makers to sell their unique handmade goods, giving shoppers an easy way to shop local. The fair is an offshoot of the Gorham-based shop of the same name, which features multiple Maine artisans, selling everything from handmade toys to jewelry and tote bags.
WINDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

13 Animals You Can Actually Own in Maine That Might Surprise You

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As much as I desperately want to own a pet monkey, I understand why Maine has such strict laws and regulations for owning exotic animals. Our altruistic state cares too much about our wildlife and one another to put anything or anyone in harm’s way.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy