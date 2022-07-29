Police: Shooting injures 14-year-old in east Wichita

www.kwch.com
Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
Wichita police officer attacked by dog while on duty
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was attacked by a large dog while on duty Sunday, July 31. According to the WPD, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with people who reported […]
WPD: Dog attacks Wichita police officer during disturbance, owner arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 29-year-old Hailee Lefler of Wichita on charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. The arrest stems from a disturbance investigation on Sunday in the 800 block of S. Terrace. Shortly...
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Sunday, more than 12 years after they’re suspected to have shot and killed 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici was reported missing by his mother in February 2010. He was found several days later in culvert in Butler County, east of Augusta, with a fatal gunshot wound. His car was found on east 21st Street in Wichita in June 2010.
Woman arrested after dog attacks Wichita police officer responding to a call
The officer was taken to the hospital, where he since been treated and released.
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New developments come Monday night into text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. The city promised the public it would look into harsher punishment for those officers for sending racist texts, but Eyewitness News uncovered information that calls the city’s punishment into question. On...
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital
SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
More guns are being stolen from Wichita cars. Here’s where the most thefts happen
“We’re not talking about somebody that busts the windows and starts searching through the car hoping to find a firearm. I mean they’re literally just opening the door,” a Wichita police spokesman said.
Butler County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Evans to be honored with end of watch ride
BURNS, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler and Marion Counties announced that the “End of Watch – Ride to Remember” will be coming to Burns on August 13, 2022, in honor of the life and service of Butler County Sheriff Deputy and City of Burns Chief of Police Stephen Evans. Evans lost his life in a crash […]
Man found critically wounded in north Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically wounded Friday afternoon. Officers received a call about the shooting around 1 p.m. They arrived in the area of 16th and Waco to find the man in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso.
14-year-old boy shot while walking in east Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking in a neighborhood on the east side on Thursday. Officers responded at around 6 p.m. to a local hospital after the victim showed up there. They learned he was walking in the 1100 block of North Harding, near 10th and Oliver, when he was shot.
Man arrested in deadly Wichita nightclub shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was arrested in connection with an April nightclub shooting that left one man dead. Brent Alan Cruz was arrested Thursday and booked into Harvey County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, in addition to a weapons charge. Cruz is suspected of killing 31-year-old Nyron Bowen as Bowen was walking out of a nightclub at around 1 a.m. on April 24.
Crews battle 2-alarm house fire south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a two-alarm house fire south of downtown on Tuesday morning. It happened in the 800 block of S. Topeka Street. Fire officials tell KSN News that heavy smoke was pouring out of the boarded-up home when they arrived. Firefighters searched the house and found no one inside.
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
Police: Arrests made in death of Wichita child
Charges filed in two fatal shooting incidents in Wichita
Charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Wichita. 49-year-old Christopher English is charged with first degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested after the December, 2020 shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Main, where they found Horn with a fatal gunshot wound. It’s believed that shots were fired from outside the home. English is scheduled for another court appearance on August 8th and his bond was set at $500,000.
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
