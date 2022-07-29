‘We’re not chasing rumors’: Oregon AD Rob Mullens responds to Big Ten reports

clutchpoints.com
Related
Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit
It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are. This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes. "First and foremost I would like to thank the man above...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
College football rankings: ESPN reveals preseason Top 25 for 2022
We're starting to get a closer look at the preseason college football Top 25 rankings as we stretch into the summer. ESPN is the latest to update its Football Power Index ahead of the 2022 season. With it comes an early glance at where the experts predict the top teams will begin the season, and ...
NFL・
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 5-Star Edge Rusher Colton Vasek
One of the nation's top defensive prospects from one of the best high school programs in the country says he'll play his college football in Norman.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. of Baton Rouge (LA) Catholic High is down to four schools– LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 190 pounder will announce his college decision on August 6th. In a previous interview with On3, Sampson quickly discussed his finalists. LSU. “That’s...
Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC
While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter decommits from West Virginia football
Spartanburg quarterback Raheim Jeter announced Saturday he is decommitting from West Virginia and will re-open his recruitment. "I just felt like West Virginia wasn't really a home for me anymore, and I needed to open up my recruitment again and explore other options," Jeter told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. ...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Quarterback Commitment
Ohio State added to its already star-studded 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes added four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday. Glenn chose OSU over the likes of Florida State, LSU, TCU, and Auburn. Glenn is the eighth-best player in his home state (Tennessee) and the No. 17 quarterback recruit in the...
Ducks become overwhelming favorites to land blue-chip WR out of Arizona
It didn’t take long for the Oregon Ducks to become the front runners in the recruitment for 4-star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane. After the blue-chip prospect showed out and had a great performance at Oregon’s Saturday Night Live camp, the Ducks extended an offer. From there, the Crystal Ball predictions started flooding in. According to a total of 6 predictions, all logged within the past 24 hours, Oregon is an overwhelming favorite to land Lane, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 49 WR and No. 371 overall player in the 2023 class. Lane has a close relationship with Ducks freshman WR Kyler Kasper, who traveled with him to Eugene this weekend ahead of his first season with the Ducks. There is no telling when Lane might make his commitment, but Duck fans should feel confident about him choosing to come to Eugene. Crystal Ball Prediction Film Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 AZ WR Rivals 3 5.7 AZ WR ESPN 3 78 AZ WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 AZ WR 247 Composite 4 0.8940 AZ WR Vitals Hometown Mesa, Arizona Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-5 Weight 175 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022 Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022 Notable Offers Oregon Ducks Texas A&M Aggies Utah Utes Auburn Tigers Iowa State Cyclones Twitterhttps://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/155374889344730726411
2023 4-Star EDGE Decommits From Nebraska
2023 four-star edge rusher Ashley Williams has decommitted from Nebraska. Williams announced his decision on Twitter. “I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process,” Williams wrote. “In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.” Williams visited Auburn on July 30. The Tigers now appear to be the favorite to land Williams. 247 Sports Composite ranks Williams as the 37th-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. @_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachJaysmith18 @BHoward_11 @samspiegs @RivalsNick @RivalsCole @adamgorney @RecruitLouisian @JeritRoser @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/g7Pb4YvYDU — Ashley L. Williams Jr. (@AshleyLWilliam4) July 31, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0