Swimming & Surfing

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

By James Sutherland
swimswam.com
 4 days ago
swimswam.com

Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record

Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time

With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
SPORTS
Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner

With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
SPORTS
Kyle Chalmers Threatens to Quit Swimming Over Relationship Rumors

"My mental health right now from all of this over the months is at rock bottom," says 24-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia has already collected two relay gold medals to add to his Commonwealth Games collection this week in Birmingham, but that hasn’t left him feeling positive about his experience so far.
SWIMMING & SURFING
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games

Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs

MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70

15-year-old Summer McIntosh swam 2:08.70 to win the women's 200 IM on day 4 in Birmingham, setting a new world junior record. In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) So, as we all know by now, Shaine Casas is good. After going 50.40 in the 100 fly, Casas went on to swim the 200 IM, where he crushed his previous best time of 1:56.70 and proceeded to go 1:55.24. That makes him the third-fastest American of all time behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and the seventh-fastest overall performer of all time.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back

It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Drama Begins After England Gets Out Early During Men’s 4×200 Free Relay

Commonwealth Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 7:05.97, Australia – 2018. Monday’s finals session at Commonwealth was not without drama as Australia’s Ian Thorpe stated that England’s relay should have been disqualified. The team’s anchor Tom Dean exited from the water as the anchor from Gibraltar was still roughly 10 meters away from touching the wall.
SPORTS
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim

Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
SWIMMING & SURFING

