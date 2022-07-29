2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games, Day 3 Prelims Preview: Schoenmaker Set for Return
The third day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games kicks off with five morning heats in the men’s 200 butterfly, women’s 200 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, women’s 50 fly, and men’s 100 freestyle. Tatjana Schoenmaker will swim the women’s 200 breast Sunday in her first international...
swimswam.com
Kaylee McKeown Swims 58.60 For New Commonwealth Games Record
In a nail-biter of a final, Kaylee McKeown won gold, touching the wall in 58.60 for a new Commonwealth Games record. It came down to the touch between McKeown and Kylie Masse, who was the defending champion and owned the old Commonwealth Games record in 58.63. Like in the Tokyo...
swimswam.com
With 400 IM Win, Lewis Clareburt Breaks Commonwealth, CG, NZ, and Oceanian Records
Everything clicked for Lewis Clareburt in the men’s 400-meter IM final on Saturday. The 23-year-old New Zealander clocked a personal-best 4:08.70, breaking four records while becoming the first Kiwi man in 16 years (Moss Burmester, 2006) to bring home a gold medal from the Commonwealth Games. Men’s 400 IM...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Matt Sates Scratches 100 Fly Semifinals on Day 4
DAY 4 FINALS START LISTS (no relay lineups) Matt Sates has scratched the 100 fly on Day 4 finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In prelims, the 19-year-old touched in 54.02, qualifying for the semifinals as the 14th seed. He finished third in his heat behind Josh Liendo and Teong...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
Kyle Chalmers Rips 47.36 100 Free C’Wealth Games Record
Just hours after ripping media for intruding into his personal space, 24-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia logged a new Commonwealth Games record. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am...
swimswam.com
Scott Ties Scotland’s Most Decorated Commonwealth Games Athlete of All Time
With his bronze medal win in the 100 free today, Duncan Scott has tied shooter Alister Allan as Scotland’s most-decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history. Between the years 1974 and 1994, Allan won ten Commonwealth Games medals (three gold, three silver, and four bronze.) So far in...
swimswam.com
Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner
With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals. Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian...
swimswam.com
First Time Kisi Indian Swimmer Ne Top 5 Me Kiya Finish – Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The. CWG 2022 Me Aaj Swimming Ke Day 4 Me India Ki Taraf Se Aaj Jin-Jin Swimmers Ne Participate Kiya Tha Unme – Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj Shamil The.
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Australia Wins Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Gold With New Comm Games Record: 7:04.96
Australia's Winnington (above), Southam, Incerti, and Horton won gold with a 1.5 second lead over the field at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET. Finals: 7:00 pm local...
swimswam.com
Kyle Chalmers Threatens to Quit Swimming Over Relationship Rumors
"My mental health right now from all of this over the months is at rock bottom," says 24-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia has already collected two relay gold medals to add to his Commonwealth Games collection this week in Birmingham, but that hasn’t left him feeling positive about his experience so far.
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The first session of the 2022 Junior National Championships is underway this morning, featuring prelims of the 200 fly and 100 breast. Today also includes timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free. The slow heats of the distance events start at 2:05 Pacific Time, while the fastest two heats will be swum with finals.
swimswam.com
Erin Gallagher Lowers Own 50 Fly SA Record, 26.05, Tying for Silver at Comm Games
Erin Gallagher broke her own 50 fly South African record on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games, tying for silver in 26.05. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. In an unexpected result, it wasn’t Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil fighting it out for gold in the 50 fly on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. While McKeon did win gold, it was Holly Barratt and Erin Gallagher who got to the wall second, tying for the silver medal in 26.05.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
CWG 2022 Day 2 Par Indian Swimmers Ki Performance – Indian Swimming News
Kushagra Rawat Ne Aaj Men’s 200m Free Me Participate Kiya And Apni Heat Me 1:54.56 Ke Timing Ke Sath Wo 8th Place Par The And Overall Wo 25th Place Par Rhe. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
swimswam.com
Paralympian Newkirk Sets 100 Free National Record on Day 6 of Canadian Champs
MONTREAL – Gold medals were awarded in 13 events on Saturday as the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships continued at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition is Swimming Canada’s first non-trials national meet since 2019 and marks the first-ever Canadian championships combining junior and...
swimswam.com
Summer McIntosh Blasts New 200 IM World Junior Record, 2:08.70
15-year-old Summer McIntosh swam 2:08.70 to win the women's 200 IM on day 4 in Birmingham, setting a new world junior record. In finals on day 4 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Summer McIntosh stormed to 2:08.70 in the women’s 200 IM, a new world junior record. She turned for home on the freestyle leg in second, .12 seconds behind Kaylee McKeown, and out-split her 29.81 to 30.75 to win gold. With that swim, she also sweeps the IMs in Birmingham, having won the women’s 400 IM in world junior record time earlier in the meet.
swimswam.com
Shaine Casas Rockets to #7 Performer Of All-Time With 1:55.24 200 IM
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) So, as we all know by now, Shaine Casas is good. After going 50.40 in the 100 fly, Casas went on to swim the 200 IM, where he crushed his previous best time of 1:56.70 and proceeded to go 1:55.24. That makes him the third-fastest American of all time behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and the seventh-fastest overall performer of all time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Jeffcoat and Acevedo Blast Kiwi and Canadian National Records in 50 Back
It took national record-setting times to win the men’s 50 back at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. New Zealand’s Andrew Jeffcoat led the charge by blasting a 24.65 to take .17 off his own Kiwi national record he set in the semifinals (24.82) to win gold. That semifinal swim cracked the previous record, which he also set, in February, by .01.
swimswam.com
Maxine Clark, Laon Kim Add Wins On Day 7 of Canadian Champs; Two Para Records Fall
MONTREAL – The pool portion of the 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships came to an end on Sunday with the final 12 gold medals handed out at Montreal’s Olympic Park pool. The championships officially conclude on Monday with four open water races at the Olympic...
swimswam.com
Drama Begins After England Gets Out Early During Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
Commonwealth Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 7:05.97, Australia – 2018. Monday’s finals session at Commonwealth was not without drama as Australia’s Ian Thorpe stated that England’s relay should have been disqualified. The team’s anchor Tom Dean exited from the water as the anchor from Gibraltar was still roughly 10 meters away from touching the wall.
swimswam.com
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
Comments / 0