2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) So, as we all know by now, Shaine Casas is good. After going 50.40 in the 100 fly, Casas went on to swim the 200 IM, where he crushed his previous best time of 1:56.70 and proceeded to go 1:55.24. That makes him the third-fastest American of all time behind Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte and the seventh-fastest overall performer of all time.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO