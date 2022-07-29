Amazon picks Wichita State as partner in Career Choice program

www.kwch.com
Related
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 1: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs on employers with sign-on bonuses. MONDAY: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) -- $6,000 Sign-On Bonus | Legend Senior Living| $23.00 - $26.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12140419 | Qualifications: • Current license as LPN (as required by state guidelines). •College CPR certification. •Organized, flexible and self-motivated. Legend Senior Living has 13 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? New teacher orientation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve been helping you get ready for “back to school,” and that includes teachers! Today, we’re getting a look at the USD 259 new teacher orientation. We’re out at Northwest High School talking to teachers and finding out what they’re doing in...
KWCH.com
Newstalk: Home safety for disabled people
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
KWCH.com
Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence events
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT. The Wichita...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that based on the evidence presented, no charges would be...
KWCH.com
600 refugees received backpacks full of school supplies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for kids to return to school. Saturday, around 600 refugees received a backpack filled with school supplies. This event is part of an effort to make refugees from Afghanistan, the Congo, Syria, and other countries feel more welcomed and at home as new community members here in Wichita.
KWCH.com
More than 120K advanced ballots mailed ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Aug. 2, is the final opportunity for voters to weigh in on several primary races and the constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade in June, Kansas is the first state to weigh in on an absorption question.
KWCH.com
Hutchinson pool giving lifeguards days off to recover from heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A summer in Kansas is always hot, but Jack Conkling with the Salt City Splash Aquatic Center says this summer feels different this summer. “Being in Kansas might be redundant, but it seems like even the humidity has been higher than in the past,” Conkling said. “I know that the sweat has been pouring and flowing hard.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Greg “The Hitman” Williams is closed, according to the Wichita City Attorney’s Office. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the...
KWCH.com
Sports Sunday Sit Down: Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs
A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for students. Renovations moved along quickly after the April 29 tornado heavily damaged parts of the Andover school. Case Closed: Greg 'The Hitman' Williams back on air. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Wichita City Attorney said that...
KWCH.com
BTS: Wind Surge adds ‘Avengers’ logo to field for Marvel-themed game
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Long before the Wichita Wind Surge takes the field at Riverfront Stadium, the grounds crew ensures the field looks good. Some nights, like Saturday, the grounds crew likes to challenge themselves, stray away from the ‘classic’ field look, and incorporate designs into the playing surface. Saturday morning, Wind Surge head groundskeeper Ben Hartman was out in centerfield laying down a design fit for that evening’s ‘Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond’ themed game.
KWCH.com
Minor changes Wednesday; a few storms possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming into the state on Wednesday could set the stage for a few storms over central and eastern Kansas, but they will be hit and miss. Heat relief will be most noticeable for those in northwest Kansas, while the rest of the state should prepare for another day with high heat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Voters in Sedgwick County wait an hour-plus to cast primary ballots on Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some voters in Sedgwick County had to deal with longer lines than typically would be expected in a primary election. But with a constitutional amendment question concerning abortion on the Aug. 2 ballot, turnout far exceeded recent primaries in Kansas. At Life Church in west Wichita...
KWCH.com
Affidavit: Hole in cell window aided by fire, hemorrhoid cream
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavily redacted affidavit released Tuesday shed light on how a hole in a window was created and used to smuggle cell phones and marijuana into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility. On July 17, an inmate told authorities that he started the hole in his cell...
KWCH.com
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Sunday, more than 12 years after they’re suspected to have shot and killed 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici was reported missing by his mother in February 2010. He was found several days later in culvert in Butler County, east of Augusta, with a fatal gunshot wound. His car was found on east 21st Street in Wichita in June 2010.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert - Extreme heat for Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extreme heat hangs on for Tuesday as Kansas is set to experience more 100 degree weather ahead of a midweek front. Major changes in the weather are not likely to happen in the coming days, but it may cool off a bit for northern Kansas by midweek.
KWCH.com
Q&A with former Royals top pick Asa Lacy
Discounted tickets available for AfterShocks TBT quarterfinal game at Koch arena. Wednesday night, the AfterShocks are playing their TBT quarterfinal match-up at Wichita State’s Koch Arena, looking to advance to the tournament’s final four. Players battle heat in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at...
KWCH.com
Father bonds out, girlfriend charged in Wichita baby’s death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman is charged with murder, child abuse and child endangerment in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s one-year-old son. Xjohnna Roman Hannah appeared in court on Tuesday to hear the charges against her in the death of Lasiah Williams. Police arrested Hannah,...
KWCH.com
Hotter weather this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hotter weather is on the way for the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100.
KWCH.com
WPD: Dog attacks Wichita police officer during disturbance, owner arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 29-year-old Hailee Lefler of Wichita on charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. The arrest stems from a disturbance investigation on Sunday in the 800 block of S. Terrace. Shortly...
Comments / 0