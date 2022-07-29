ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Sterling Night Out and Community Appreciation Day

STERLING, Colo. -- The Sterling Police Department is announcing their 7th Annual Community Appreciation Day and National Night Out. “Bring your family and friends, and join us for this fun and exciting event,” Sterling Police Dept. said. “We are SO EXCITED to be back at this, cannot wait to see you!”
STERLING, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Over 15K acres burn in Carter Canyon due to lightning

GERING, Neb. — A fire in the Carter Canyon has caused over 30 volunteer fire departments and around 200 firefighters to work in Gering through the weekend and into Monday. Nebraska Forest Service Public Information Officer Ben Bohall said they received the fire call Saturday evening. “We have confirmed...
GERING, NE
KSNB Local4

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff. Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday. Scotts Bluff Rural...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
9NEWS

Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others in western Nebraska, the local emergency management agency said. The Carter Canyon Fire was first reported as two separate fires around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were burning in heavy timber within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land southwest of Gering in the Nebraska panhandle.
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe Thunderstorm for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Kimball Counties. At 3:55 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wildcat Hills Campground to near Oliver Reservoir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25000 square miles (64749.77 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
GERING, NE
iheart.com

Western Nebraska wildfire still burning, but now 30% contained

(Gering, NE) -- A wildfire in Western Nebraska continues to burn, but fire crews have been able to start containing the blaze. At least three homes have been destroyed, and a handful of others damaged, in the Scotts Bluff County wildfire. It is believed that lightning Saturday night sparked the fire, which then grew quickly due to high winds. Fire investigators say crews were originally battling two separate fires, which merged to make one large fire in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land area southwest of Gering. As of Sunday night, the fire had grown to 13,051 acres with 30% containment.
GERING, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
US News and World Report

Drought, Irrigation Expected to Drain 2 Colorado Reservoirs

DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska National Guard activated for wildfire

GERING, Neb. - More help is coming to the Nebraska panhandle to control the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering. At the request of local authorities, and approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Army National Guard activated six personnel with a Blackhawk Helicopter and water bucket. Authorities said the...
GERING, NE

