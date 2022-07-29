(Gering, NE) -- A wildfire in Western Nebraska continues to burn, but fire crews have been able to start containing the blaze. At least three homes have been destroyed, and a handful of others damaged, in the Scotts Bluff County wildfire. It is believed that lightning Saturday night sparked the fire, which then grew quickly due to high winds. Fire investigators say crews were originally battling two separate fires, which merged to make one large fire in the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land area southwest of Gering. As of Sunday night, the fire had grown to 13,051 acres with 30% containment.

GERING, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO