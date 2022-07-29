ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What To Watch For In Guardians Series Versus Rays

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals reportedly trade for Jose Quintana from Pirates

Pittsburgh's return for Quintana has yet to be announced, but the starting pitcher-hungry Cardinals have to be feeling great about adding another arm to their rotation. Quintana is 3-5 in 20 games started this season with a 3.50 ERA and WHIP of 1.27. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and has since played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Pirates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Shane Bieber
Yardbarker

Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks

Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Padres seen as 'most likely landing spot' for Nationals superstar Juan Soto

Even before they landed Hader, the Padres had been involved in arguably more trade rumors than any other team this summer. It was reported last week that rival executives perceived San Diego to be the front-runners to land Soto. The Padres had also previously been named as possible landing spots for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and/or Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#The Red Sox#White Sox
Yardbarker

Report: Astros "Supportive" of Maldonado's Contract Vesting for 2023

If Martín Maldonado plays 90 or more games this season, a vesting option activates for the 2023 season. While 13 games away, the Houston Astros are supportive of Maldonado returning for his fourth full season, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. The team option is worth $4 million...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rockies OF Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis) heads to IL

The Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Monday due to ongoing plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the four-time All-Star's third stint on the IL this season after two previous stays due to back injuries. Bryant missed the Rockies' game July 25 with...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge homers again as Yankees reach 70 wins

Aaron Judge continued his torrid pace with his major league-leading 43rd home run -- a two-run drive in the second inning -- as the New York Yankees reached 70 wins with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Anthony Rizzo added a three-run homer in the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Manny Machado Achieved An Important MLB Milestone

It seems like it was just yesterday that Manny Machado made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles and played a key role in their surprising run to the 2012 postseason. Fast forward 10 years and he has emerged as one of the best players the game has ever...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Hader on trade from Brewers to Padres: 'It sucks to leave Milwaukee'

The Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. In return, the Brewers received Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz and Dinelson Lamet. After Brewers’ beat reporters landed in Pittsburgh for the Brewers’ three-game series there, they shared Hader’s comments on being traded....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Angels make decision on possible Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision on possibly trading Shohei Ohtani after a brief round of speculation. The Angels have decided to keep Ohtani for at least the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly unwilling to sanction an Ohtani trade, and the organization has subsequently signaled that the two-way star will not be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Astros, Braves swap pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Will Smith in trade

The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, is 4-3 this season in 12 starts after missing nearly two months due to a leg injury suffered in May. His last outing on Sunday was his best of the year with no runs and only two hits allowed in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners. He also had a season-high eight strikeouts. In 2019, Odorizzi earned All-Star honors during a stint with the Minnesota Twins and finished the year with a 15-7 record and 3.51 ERA.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy