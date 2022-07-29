What To Watch For In Guardians Series Versus Rays

www.yardbarker.com
Cardinals pitching two different trade packages to Nationals for Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals have emerged as favorites to land Washington Nationals star Juan Soto ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. St. Louis joins two NL West squads in that of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as finalists for Soto’s services with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline.
Yankee eyeing Rockies shortstop as potential Isiah Kiner-Falefa supplement at deadline
The New York Yankees haven’t gotten the value they expected from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, acquired in the Minnesota Twins trade before the 2022 season began. Kiner-Falefa is a 27-year-old infielder that was meant to be a stopgap at shortstop for the Yankees while they waited on Anthony Volpe. However, IKF...
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
Cardinals reportedly trade for Jose Quintana from Pirates
Pittsburgh's return for Quintana has yet to be announced, but the starting pitcher-hungry Cardinals have to be feeling great about adding another arm to their rotation. Quintana is 3-5 in 20 games started this season with a 3.50 ERA and WHIP of 1.27. He was an All-Star for the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and has since played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Pirates.
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
Mets still eyeing lethal bat at trade deadline with Trey Mancini now off the market
As we are nearly 24 hours away from the MLB trade deadline, one major piece is now off the market. One of the top bats the New York Mets could have added, first baseman, outfielder, and designated hitter Trey Mancini was just traded to the Houston Astros. To this point...
Report: Padres seen as 'most likely landing spot' for Nationals superstar Juan Soto
Even before they landed Hader, the Padres had been involved in arguably more trade rumors than any other team this summer. It was reported last week that rival executives perceived San Diego to be the front-runners to land Soto. The Padres had also previously been named as possible landing spots for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and/or Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Mariners All-Star OF Julio Rodriguez exits game with wrist injury after being hit by pitch
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch Saturday night against the Houston Astros, exiting the game in the ninth inning with a wrist injury. In the top of the eighth inning, facing Astros reliever Rafael Montero, Rodriguez swung at an inside sinker, which hit him in the left wrist.
Report: Astros "Supportive" of Maldonado's Contract Vesting for 2023
If Martín Maldonado plays 90 or more games this season, a vesting option activates for the 2023 season. While 13 games away, the Houston Astros are supportive of Maldonado returning for his fourth full season, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. The team option is worth $4 million...
Rockies OF Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis) heads to IL
The Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Monday due to ongoing plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the four-time All-Star's third stint on the IL this season after two previous stays due to back injuries. Bryant missed the Rockies' game July 25 with...
Aaron Judge homers again as Yankees reach 70 wins
Aaron Judge continued his torrid pace with his major league-leading 43rd home run -- a two-run drive in the second inning -- as the New York Yankees reached 70 wins with a 7-2 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Anthony Rizzo added a three-run homer in the...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Manny Machado Achieved An Important MLB Milestone
It seems like it was just yesterday that Manny Machado made his Major League debut with the Baltimore Orioles and played a key role in their surprising run to the 2012 postseason. Fast forward 10 years and he has emerged as one of the best players the game has ever...
Josh Hader on trade from Brewers to Padres: 'It sucks to leave Milwaukee'
The Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. In return, the Brewers received Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz and Dinelson Lamet. After Brewers’ beat reporters landed in Pittsburgh for the Brewers’ three-game series there, they shared Hader’s comments on being traded....
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
Report: Angels make decision on possible Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels have made a decision on possibly trading Shohei Ohtani after a brief round of speculation. The Angels have decided to keep Ohtani for at least the rest of the season, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Angels owner Arte Moreno is reportedly unwilling to sanction an Ohtani trade, and the organization has subsequently signaled that the two-way star will not be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
Astros, Braves swap pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Will Smith in trade
The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros on Tuesday in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith. Odorizzi, 32, is 4-3 this season in 12 starts after missing nearly two months due to a leg injury suffered in May. His last outing on Sunday was his best of the year with no runs and only two hits allowed in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners. He also had a season-high eight strikeouts. In 2019, Odorizzi earned All-Star honors during a stint with the Minnesota Twins and finished the year with a 15-7 record and 3.51 ERA.
Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi
Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
