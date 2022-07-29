ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

49ers DE Arik Armstead to miss multiple weeks with knee sprain

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCWyo_0gxmnEb900
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have joined the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders in seeing a top defensive player's injury status come into question in the early stages of training camp. Buffalo's one-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde suffered a hip injury on Friday, while Washington's former Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was already ruled out for Week 1 of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

For the Niners, it's 2015 first-round pick Arik Armstead.

The defensive end finished last season third on the team in sacks (6.0) and assisted tackles (34), while tying for third in quarterback hits with 11. Armstead added nine tackles, five quarterback hits and 3.0 sacks over San Francisco's three playoff games as well.

In Armstead's absence, the Niners still have two-time Pro Bowl at the other defensive end position.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp

Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One

The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Playoff Games#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Buffalo Bills#Washington Commanders#Acl
Yardbarker

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Deshaun Watson: 'Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance'

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, the National Organization of Women, and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski all offered reactions to the Monday news that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at positive Kyle Busch contract news

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted at some possible positive news regarding Kyle Busch’s contract situation. Busch will be a free agent after the season, and it’s unclear what he might do next. Will he remain with Joe Gibbs Racing after spending the last 15 seasons with them? Or will he explore other options?
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?

The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clara, CA
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

A.J. Allmendinger collapses out of car after NASCAR race

A.J. Allmendinger absolutely battled through some tough conditions during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but he still managed a top-10 finish. Allmendinger’s cool suit wasn’t working, and he also ran out of water in his bottle late in the race. The driver of the No....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs gets new nickname from CB Eric Stokes

Romeo Doubs was one of two fourth-round draft picks by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. While all of the post-draft attention was paid to second-round wide receiver Christian Watson, Doubs silently went about his job of acclimating himself with the Packers offense. The key word here is “silently.” Doubs silently turned heads during OTAs, oftentimes outperforming Watson, who had a pretty solid offseason. Now with Watson on the PUP, Doubs is getting even more attention. The fact of the matter, though, is that he is not looking for it. He is letting his play speak for itself.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins

More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Browns ownership: Deshaun Watson 'is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many'

NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Judge Robinson's ruling is not necessarily final, though, as the NFL and NFL Players Association have three business days to file an appeal.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Eleven days ago, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. News soon came out that Murray's new deal included an "independent study" clause, which mandated four hours of independent film study per week. Following much criticism from both fans and media members alike, the 24-year-old responded to comments about...
NFL
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy