49ers DE Arik Armstead to miss multiple weeks with knee sprain

The San Francisco 49ers have joined the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders in seeing a top defensive player's injury status come into question in the early stages of training camp. Buffalo's one-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde suffered a hip injury on Friday, while Washington's former Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was already ruled out for Week 1 of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

For the Niners, it's 2015 first-round pick Arik Armstead.

The defensive end finished last season third on the team in sacks (6.0) and assisted tackles (34), while tying for third in quarterback hits with 11. Armstead added nine tackles, five quarterback hits and 3.0 sacks over San Francisco's three playoff games as well.

In Armstead's absence, the Niners still have two-time Pro Bowl at the other defensive end position.