ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Travis Goff sees the identity of Lance Leipold's KU program taking shape

By Michael Swain
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks

South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
247Sports

Ashley Williams decommits from Huskers

Ashley Williams has de-committed from Nebraska, making the announcement on Sunday after a weekend visit to Auburn. "I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process," he wrote in a social media post. "In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it's best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BREAKING: West Virginia adds another commit for 2023

Harbor Creek (PA) offensive lineman Nick Krahe has made his college decision, with the 247Sports three-star prospect committing to West Virginia just moments ago. Krahe chose the Mountaineers over nearly two dozen other offers, including ones from rivals Pittsburgh and Maryland. Just a few short months ago, Krahe had interest,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ku Athletics
247Sports

Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch

Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for 2022 schedule

We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Where KU football's 2023 recruiting class stands as August gets going

It's been a good seven days for Lance Leipold, Brian Borland and Jim Panagos, as KU football has landed a pair of defensive tackles in the class of 2023. With Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin on board, KU is up to eight verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as KU's preseason camp begins on Tuesday and recruiting begins to slow down for the month. KU's eight verbal pledges puts the Jayhawks at No. 65 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12 with roughly four and a half months until National Signing Day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ohio State target Devin Royal announces commitment date

In mid-July, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal cut his list of schools down to a top nine. Last Friday, Royal announced he was down to his final three schools: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. On Monday, Bucknuts learned, and it was then confirmed by the player, that Royal will announce his college choice at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp

Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy