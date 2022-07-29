Travis Goff sees the identity of Lance Leipold's KU program taking shape

247sports.com
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
Alabama trending up for 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV
Five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV shares his thoughts on his second visit to Alabama this year.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Stanford football coach David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' eventually
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw says it will all work out in time.
Late Kick: Oregon QB Bo Nix is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the former Auburn starter, now in Eugene, is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Ashley Williams decommits from Huskers
Ashley Williams has de-committed from Nebraska, making the announcement on Sunday after a weekend visit to Auburn. "I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joseph for your time and effort during the recruitment process," he wrote in a social media post. "In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it's best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts."
BREAKING: West Virginia adds another commit for 2023
Harbor Creek (PA) offensive lineman Nick Krahe has made his college decision, with the 247Sports three-star prospect committing to West Virginia just moments ago. Krahe chose the Mountaineers over nearly two dozen other offers, including ones from rivals Pittsburgh and Maryland. Just a few short months ago, Krahe had interest,...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for 2022 schedule
We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
Where KU football's 2023 recruiting class stands as August gets going
It's been a good seven days for Lance Leipold, Brian Borland and Jim Panagos, as KU football has landed a pair of defensive tackles in the class of 2023. With Blake Herold and Marcus Calvin on board, KU is up to eight verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as KU's preseason camp begins on Tuesday and recruiting begins to slow down for the month. KU's eight verbal pledges puts the Jayhawks at No. 65 nationally and No. 10 in the Big 12 with roughly four and a half months until National Signing Day.
BREAKING: Florida State beats out Auburn, lands Jacksonville State DB transfer Malik Feaster
Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Malik Feaster has announced his commitment to Florida State. He chose the Seminoles over other scholarship offers from programs like Auburn, SMU, MTSU, and Troy. In recent days, Feaster visited both FSU and Auburn. After his trip to see the Tigers, he decided to join...
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
Ohio State target Devin Royal announces commitment date
In mid-July, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal cut his list of schools down to a top nine. Last Friday, Royal announced he was down to his final three schools: Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. On Monday, Bucknuts learned, and it was then confirmed by the player, that Royal will announce his college choice at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
