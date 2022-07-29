Neighbours fans tell of life in Ramsay Street house

www.bbc.com
I came home from a night shift & realised my neighbour had let a random man hop over to paint my fence – I’m fuming
AN ANGRY woman has revealed how she returned home after a night shift, only to find a random man painting her fence at 7am. The anonymous 25-year-old woman vented her frustration on Mumsnet where she explained how she lived alone with two dogs in a terraced house. "All houses in...
New owners of £2m Grand Designs Kennington Water Tower reveal strangers knock on their door and ask to look around 10 years after it appeared on the show
The owners of one of Grand Designs' most popular conversation have revealed that strangers ring the doorbell and ask to have a look at their property, ten years on from when it appeared on the show. Jamie Hamer and his housemate Susanna live in a eye-catching £2million Water Tower conversion...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
My nightmare neighbours moan every time I run a bath- they’re making life hell & people keep telling me the same thing
IN an ideal world, we'd all be best mates with our neighbours and rely on them to take in our parcels, water our plants and look after our pets at the drop of hat. But in our experience, you're lucky if you get a shy nod whenever you pass them in the street.
Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo
Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
My neighbour won’t let me paint my wall because it’s half theirs… as if their moaning will stop me
WE ALL want to get on with our neighbours - but it's common for there to be the occasional rift. But one woman isn't afraid of rocking the boat when it comes to upsetting her neighbours. Sarah Duffus, from the UK, loved the idea of painting her outside brick wall...
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
Tenant, 44, who was stranded in Australia due to Covid claims he returned to London to find a stranger living in his Housing Association flat after an employee secretly moved someone in and collected the rent
A man who was stranded in Australia during the pandemic has revealed how he returned home to London to find a stranger living in his flat. Filippe Scalora, 41, from Chelsea, London, claims an employee from Clarion, the UK's largest housing association, moved another tenant into the flat and collected the rent herself.
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Man slams ‘shocking’ airline sandwich served onboard Jet2 flight
A Jet2 passenger has shared his disappointment with a sandwich served to him on a recent flight, calling it “shocking”. Alex Holowko took to TikTok to do an “expectation versus reality” comparison between the airline’s food marketing and the actual product he was given. “The...
Howard ‘Howie’ Kleinberg dead at 46: Top Chef fan favorite dies of a heart attack with family leading tributes
TOP Chef alum and fan favorite Howard "Howie" Kleinberg has died at 46. Kleinberg's mother, Susan, confirmed to the Miami Herald that he died from a heart attack over the weekend. "I am just finding out how many lives he touched. He was married to his passion in life, which...
Falling screen hits 2 dancers on stage at Hong Kong concert
HONG KONG (AP) — A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong. Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage. The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed. Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said one of the dancers was in serious condition while the other was stable.
Horror at Hong Kong boyband concert as huge video screen falls on to performers
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell on to performers below. The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boyband Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
Ars Technica
Netflix adds “extra home” fee, will block usage in other homes if you don’t pay
Four months ago, Netflix began its crackdown on password sharing by creating an "extra member" fee for users who share accounts with people they don't live with. The extra member fee of about $2 to $3 per month was implemented in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, with Netflix saying it would evaluate the rollout before making changes in other countries.
Every woman’s body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign
Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new summer campaign to encourage women to go to the beach, no matter what size or shape they are.“All bodies are beach bodies... our bodies are to be cared for, respected, and enjoyed,” minister for social rights Ione Belarra said.The campaign image depicts a group of diverse women on a beach with the overlaying text reading: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
