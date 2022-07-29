Neighbours fans tell of life in Ramsay Street house

HONG KONG (AP) — A falling video screen struck and injured two dancers on the concert stage as Cantopop band Mirror was performing Thursday night in Hong Kong. Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers when one of several suspended LED screens crashed down on the stage. The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror. The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, the videos showed. Police said the two male dancers were conscious when they were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Local media reported the hospital said one of the dancers was in serious condition while the other was stable.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO