Bristol, CT

Fuel, other resource costs a point of concern for Bristol

Bristol Press
 4 days ago
www.bristolpress.com

Bristol Press

CAGGIANO: Making room for new development

This month I want to highlight a few business openings, closings and demolitions in our city. We will also highlight several projects currently occurring that mix a bit of each of these. First, Ruby Tuesdays on the Bristol/Farmington border on Route 6 has recently been demolished in order to make...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol issues extreme heat advisory

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Republicans Abrams, Hoxha vying for 78th House District state rep seat

With the Connecticut primary election quickly approaching Aug. 9, Republicans Aileen Abrams and Joe Hoxha are vying to become the next state representative of the 78th House District. Long occupied by Whit Betts, who chose to not seek reelection, the 78th House District seat contains Plymouth and portions of Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students

BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Raymond John Fijol

Raymond John Fijol, 76, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946 in Bristol, son of the late Stanley and Anna (Smyrski) Fijol. Raymond is the loving husband of Deborah (Roberts) Fijol of 52 years. Ray passed away at his home, and spent his last days surrounded by family and friends. Ray grew up in Bristol and attended Bristol Central High School. After high school Ray served in the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division during the Vietnam War where he was injured and earned a Purple Heart for his service.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Wendy Ayala, 37, 61 Rollins Rd., Bristol, traveling too fast conditions, evade resp-prop damage/injury, failure to keep right-curve/intersect. Ricardo Cruz-Rivera, 22, 30 Summer St. Apt. 4, Bristol, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Nicholas Louis Danthony, 49, 1 Pleasant View Ave., Oakville, assault pb sfty/emt/transt/hlth, second-degree breach of peace second-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski

Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker

Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say

BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Italian American Festival brings food and culture

SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Luis Soto, 49, of 110 South St., Hartford, was charged July 19 with two counts of sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Adam C. Osak, 34, of 5 Rosewood Dr., was charged July 20 with violation of a protective order.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Michael Lanzo, 19, of 21 Lisa Court, Apartment 12, Waterbury, was charged July 25 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Samuel Joseph Thomson, 22, of 9 Blue Hills Dr., was charged July 25 with...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Blues begin quest for NECBL championship

The Bristol Blues sophomore season in the NECBL has been nothing short of a triumph. The Western Division champs will face the sixth-seeded Sharks in the semifinals in a best of three showdown. General Manager Jordan Scheiner believes the dedication of the coaches and players will play a key role in the playoffs.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Blues tie for best record in NECBL, begin playoffs Tuesday at Muzzy Field

BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues won the West Division title in the NECBL and tied for the best overall record overall, at 32-12, and will host postseason games this week at Muzzy Field, starting Tuesday. “We’re so excited,” said Sarah Lucian, director of community partnerships for The Bristol Blues....
BRISTOL, CT

