Fuel, other resource costs a point of concern for Bristol

www.bristolpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Bristol Press
CAGGIANO: Making room for new development
This month I want to highlight a few business openings, closings and demolitions in our city. We will also highlight several projects currently occurring that mix a bit of each of these. First, Ruby Tuesdays on the Bristol/Farmington border on Route 6 has recently been demolished in order to make...
Bristol Press
Bristol issues extreme heat advisory
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
Bristol Press
Centre Square Village, bringing retail, apartments along North Main Street in Bristol, set to break ground next spring
BRISTOL – With more pieces in the puzzle of Bristol’s new downtown being put in place, conceptual renderings to bring retail and apartment spaces along North Main Street were recently displayed at the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners meeting. Centre Square Village, as By Carrier...
Bristol Press
Bristol city councilors reject option to potentially allow for minority party representation
BRISTOL – City councilors accepted a variety of Charter Revision Commission draft report suggestions to make potential changes to the city’s charter, however, they voted to remove and reject an option from the report to potentially allow for increased council membership that might have paved the way for minority party representation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Republicans Abrams, Hoxha vying for 78th House District state rep seat
With the Connecticut primary election quickly approaching Aug. 9, Republicans Aileen Abrams and Joe Hoxha are vying to become the next state representative of the 78th House District. Long occupied by Whit Betts, who chose to not seek reelection, the 78th House District seat contains Plymouth and portions of Bristol.
Bristol Press
Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students
BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
Bristol Press
'Night at the Museum' supports heritage tourism at Lock Museum of America
PLYMOUTH – The Lock Museum of America held its “Night at the Museum” event Saturday evening as a means of celebrating local history in its mission to continue drawing visitors to the Terryville area and encouraging “heritage tourism.”. “We’ve lived in town for 33 years and...
Bristol Press
Raymond John Fijol
Raymond John Fijol, 76, of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on Jan. 29, 1946 in Bristol, son of the late Stanley and Anna (Smyrski) Fijol. Raymond is the loving husband of Deborah (Roberts) Fijol of 52 years. Ray passed away at his home, and spent his last days surrounded by family and friends. Ray grew up in Bristol and attended Bristol Central High School. After high school Ray served in the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division during the Vietnam War where he was injured and earned a Purple Heart for his service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Wendy Ayala, 37, 61 Rollins Rd., Bristol, traveling too fast conditions, evade resp-prop damage/injury, failure to keep right-curve/intersect. Ricardo Cruz-Rivera, 22, 30 Summer St. Apt. 4, Bristol, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Nicholas Louis Danthony, 49, 1 Pleasant View Ave., Oakville, assault pb sfty/emt/transt/hlth, second-degree breach of peace second-degree...
Bristol Press
Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski
Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
Bristol Press
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
Bristol Press
Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say
BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Italian American Festival brings food and culture
SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Luis Soto, 49, of 110 South St., Hartford, was charged July 19 with two counts of sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery and third degree identity theft. Adam C. Osak, 34, of 5 Rosewood Dr., was charged July 20 with violation of a protective order.
Bristol Press
Southington's Italian American Festival draws 10,000 people this past weekend
SOUTHINGTON – The 17th Italian American Festival drew 10,000 people to lower Center Street over this past weekend according to event organizers, who said crowds were wowed by fireworks and the Italian Mass and procession. The fireworks were held on Friday night, the first day of the festival, shooting...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Michael Lanzo, 19, of 21 Lisa Court, Apartment 12, Waterbury, was charged July 25 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Samuel Joseph Thomson, 22, of 9 Blue Hills Dr., was charged July 25 with...
Bristol Press
Bristol Blues begin quest for NECBL championship
The Bristol Blues sophomore season in the NECBL has been nothing short of a triumph. The Western Division champs will face the sixth-seeded Sharks in the semifinals in a best of three showdown. General Manager Jordan Scheiner believes the dedication of the coaches and players will play a key role in the playoffs.
Bristol Press
Blues tie for best record in NECBL, begin playoffs Tuesday at Muzzy Field
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues won the West Division title in the NECBL and tied for the best overall record overall, at 32-12, and will host postseason games this week at Muzzy Field, starting Tuesday. “We’re so excited,” said Sarah Lucian, director of community partnerships for The Bristol Blues....
Bristol Press
CCSU football heading into first day of training camp Thursday with new mindset
NEW BRITAIN – On the heels of a 1-6 start to the 2021 campaign, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils looked helpless entering November. Despite sputtering out of the gate, senior inside linebacker Chizi Umunakwe said the team wasn’t going to hand out any free passes in the final month of that season.
Comments / 1