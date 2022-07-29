Bristol's Diversity Council looks at how to reinvest itself

www.bristolpress.com
Bristol Press
Bristol city councilors reject option to potentially allow for minority party representation
BRISTOL – City councilors accepted a variety of Charter Revision Commission draft report suggestions to make potential changes to the city’s charter, however, they voted to remove and reject an option from the report to potentially allow for increased council membership that might have paved the way for minority party representation.
Bristol Press
CAGGIANO: Making room for new development
This month I want to highlight a few business openings, closings and demolitions in our city. We will also highlight several projects currently occurring that mix a bit of each of these. First, Ruby Tuesdays on the Bristol/Farmington border on Route 6 has recently been demolished in order to make...
Bristol Press
Republicans Abrams, Hoxha vying for 78th House District state rep seat
With the Connecticut primary election quickly approaching Aug. 9, Republicans Aileen Abrams and Joe Hoxha are vying to become the next state representative of the 78th House District. Long occupied by Whit Betts, who chose to not seek reelection, the 78th House District seat contains Plymouth and portions of Bristol.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
Bristol Press
Centre Square Village, bringing retail, apartments along North Main Street in Bristol, set to break ground next spring
BRISTOL – With more pieces in the puzzle of Bristol’s new downtown being put in place, conceptual renderings to bring retail and apartment spaces along North Main Street were recently displayed at the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners meeting. Centre Square Village, as By Carrier...
Bristol Press
Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students
BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
Bristol Press
Bristol issues extreme heat advisory
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
Register Citizen
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
97th annual Enfield Italian Festival returns Friday
ENFIELD — It would appear that nothing can deter members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society from celebrating the values of their Italian ancestors who came as immigrants to this country to work in Thompsonville’s Bigelow Mills. Although the society’s traditional annual festival with food and entertainment...
wshu.org
The problem of cash bail in Connecticut: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Fewer people are jailed in Connecticut today than in 2008. But the cash bail system keeps those who can't buy their way out imprisoned. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he...
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
Bristol Press
Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski
Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
Bristol Press
Elaine Helen Pappas
Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
Bristol Press
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker
Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
Bristol Press
Benedict Carmen Vetrano Jr.
Benedict Carmen Vetrano, Jr., 82, of Bristol, died on Friday (July 29, 2022). Ben was born April 29, 1940 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late Isabel (Audiano) and Benedict C. Vetrano, Sr. Ben grew up in Bristol and attended St. Anthony’s School, where he graduated from high school. Ben continued his education at Villanova University, and ran the family business, B. Vetrano Inc, one of the first beer distributors in Connecticut, until 2001.
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Thomas Michael Adams, 32, 62 Jennings Rd., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to obey stop sign. Jeffrey Belanger, 62, 97 Jacobs St., Bristol, two counts - second-degree breach of peace, second-degree violate cond of release. Joshua Bonilla, 31, 76 Stewart St. Rear 2, Bristol, risk of injury to child. Gabriel...
