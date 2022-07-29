ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bristol's Diversity Council looks at how to reinvest itself

Bristol Press
 4 days ago
Bristol Press

CAGGIANO: Making room for new development

This month I want to highlight a few business openings, closings and demolitions in our city. We will also highlight several projects currently occurring that mix a bit of each of these. First, Ruby Tuesdays on the Bristol/Farmington border on Route 6 has recently been demolished in order to make...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Republicans Abrams, Hoxha vying for 78th House District state rep seat

With the Connecticut primary election quickly approaching Aug. 9, Republicans Aileen Abrams and Joe Hoxha are vying to become the next state representative of the 78th House District. Long occupied by Whit Betts, who chose to not seek reelection, the 78th House District seat contains Plymouth and portions of Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol group collecting backpacks to aid local students

BRISTOL – The American Legion Unit 2 Auxiliary is collecting backpacks for United Way of West Central Connecticut, assisting in their efforts to provide school supplies for local students. Shannon Kuhta, president of the Unit 2 Auxiliary, which is affiliated with American Legion Post 2 at 22 Hooker Court,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol issues extreme heat advisory

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol has issued an extreme heat advisory this week, advising residents to take advantage of cooling centers if needed. The advisory was issued on the Mayor’s Office and Bristol All Heart social media pages. “Extreme heat advisory Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 and...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials

The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

97th annual Enfield Italian Festival returns Friday

ENFIELD — It would appear that nothing can deter members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society from celebrating the values of their Italian ancestors who came as immigrants to this country to work in Thompsonville’s Bigelow Mills. Although the society’s traditional annual festival with food and entertainment...
ENFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Mary 'Millie' (Sidlik) Kozikowski

Mary "Millie" (Sidlik) Kozikowski, 93, life-long resident of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Jan. 22, 1929 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kaczmarczyk) Sidlik. Mary and her late husband "Benny" co-owned the well-known Benny's...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Elaine Helen Pappas

Elaine Helen Pappas, 60, of Bristol, born on Sept. 1, 1961, departed her earthly home on July 28, 2022, wrapped in the arms of her loving Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Bristol schools and graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1979 prior to attending the University of Connecticut. She was a life-long member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker

Alice M. (Duchaine) Ricker, 94, of Farmington, died on Thursday (July 28, 2022) at Farmington Station. Alice was born in Bristol on Feb. 29, 1928 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Alice (Rioux) Duchaine. She formerly lived in Bristol and Burlington and worked as a school nurse, and owned and operated the former Village Spirit Shop in Burlington. She enjoyed staying active and volunteering for various organizations including the Burlington Senior Center, Collinsville Axe Museum, and election days in Burlington.
FARMINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Benedict Carmen Vetrano Jr.

Benedict Carmen Vetrano, Jr., 82, of Bristol, died on Friday (July 29, 2022). Ben was born April 29, 1940 in Bristol, and was the only child of the late Isabel (Audiano) and Benedict C. Vetrano, Sr. Ben grew up in Bristol and attended St. Anthony’s School, where he graduated from high school. Ben continued his education at Villanova University, and ran the family business, B. Vetrano Inc, one of the first beer distributors in Connecticut, until 2001.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Thomas Michael Adams, 32, 62 Jennings Rd., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to obey stop sign. Jeffrey Belanger, 62, 97 Jacobs St., Bristol, two counts - second-degree breach of peace, second-degree violate cond of release. Joshua Bonilla, 31, 76 Stewart St. Rear 2, Bristol, risk of injury to child. Gabriel...
BRISTOL, CT

