Spider-Man: No Way Home Drives Sony's Home Entertainment Revenue to Massive High

comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
DC's Batgirl Movie Reportedly Shelved, Not Releasing in Theaters or HBO Max
DC has no plans to release its previously-planned Batgirl movie in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming service, according to a new report published by The Wrap on Tuesday. The film, which wrapped production earlier this year, was originally set to be released on the HBO Max, but recent rumors had suggested that it could get a theatrical release. According to The Wrap's reporting, the budget of the film grew to $90 million amid shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the project is ultimately not regarded to be the kind of "theatrical event film" that DC is looking to put out in the future. Still, their report indicates that the studio is "actively planning" to work with the film's star, Leslie Grace, as well as directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Director Declares Moratorium on Easter Egg Responses Until After Vol. 3
James Gunn is no longer entertaining guesses about that mysterious Easter egg from Guardians of the Galaxy. If you think you've cracked the code, you won't be able to confirm it until after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, as whatever it is seemingly tied to a spoiler for the final chapter of Gunn's Guardians trilogy. The infamous Easter egg, which Gunn has said nobody ever noticed, has been the subject of intense speculation since November 2014, when Gunn mentioned it during a press tour in support of the film's Blu-ray and DVD release.
ComicBook
John Wick Director Says There's "Distinct Possibility" Assassin Goes to Space
Lionsgate's John Wick franchise raced onto the scene in 2014, using a shoestring budget to craft to turn Keanu Reeves' assassin into a franchise player. The studio is currently readying itself for John Wick: Chapter 4, as each successive film has seen itself grow progressively larger. We recently caught up with Wick helmer Chad Stahelski in support of Netflix's Day Shift, a film he's producer under his 87eleven Entertainment banner, to ask the most important question of them all: will John Wick (Reeves) ever go to space?
ComicBook
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Brad Pitt reveals his unexpected favourite TV show, and it's British
The Great Pottery Throw Down counts Brad Pittas one of its fans. The British show is an amateur pottery competition. During a recent interview with Joe to promote his upcoming film Bullet Train, Pitt and his co-stars Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, were asked what their favourite show is when they just 'want to watch stuff explode.'
ComicBook
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
ComicBook
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
ComicBook
Disney+ Japan Casts Doubt On Official MCU Timeline Order After It Moves Incredible Hulk
An update to Disney+ Marvel pages has reopened the debate about the proper chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The change in question was made on the Disney+ Marvel pages in both Japan and Spain: in those updated lists of MCU Phase I Movies set in chronological order, The Incredible Hulk is set after Iron Man 2. The Incredible Hulk has been one of the biggest outliers of the MCU franchise, as it is by and large a film that the franchise loves to forget about, from those messy early days of Marvel Studios trying to get off the ground. But now Incredible Hulk has an officially recognized place in the MCU timeline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’
Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
Kristin Chenoweth Slips Into Her Original Glinda Dress 18 Years After ‘Wicked’ Debut: Watch
There’s no place like home for Dorothy, and there’s nothing like stepping into an original Wicked outfit for Kristin Chenoweth! The 54-year-old singer and actress, who rose to fame after debuting as Glinda in the hit Broadway show Wicked in 2003, got her hands on one of her original dresses from the show and tried it on in a fun TikTok video she shared on July 27. In the video, Kristin walked up to the dress, which was encased in glass, and paid homage to the show by attempting to get the dress on by casting a spell on it.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Upgrades His Gaming PC Following Recent Heat Wave
Superman actor Henry Cavill has revealed some new additions to his monster gaming PC to deal with the recent Heat Wave in the UK. Cavill is an avid gamer, which is part of the reason why he sought the role of Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher. The actor was a big fan of The Witcher 3 and although the show is more inspired by the books than the games, it still takes some cues from CD Projekt Red's adaptation of the story. Henry Cavill has shared a lot of stories regarding his love for gaming over the years, including how he missed the call from Zack Snyder about landing the part of Superman because he was playing World of Warcraft.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Full Trailer Revealed by Disney+
The next big Star Wars series, Andor, will be released later this month and it doesn't seem like you should have a bad feeling about this one. Andor will serve as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will show us what Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was getting into before the events of the film. Lucasfilm previously released a cool teaser for Andor showing fans what to expect from the series with everything looking like it was going to be epic. Now, the studio has released the first full trailer for Andor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Comments / 0