Grounded 1.0 Release Date Announced

Steam Game Is 100% Free to Own for a Few More Hours
Another game on Steam has been made 100 percent free to own, but those on PC only have a few more hours to take advantage of this offer. Developers and publishers at an increasing rate have been making their games free ever since the pandemic made the practice more popular not just on Steam, but on all platforms. Typically, when a game is made free it's to promote a sequel or a new game from the developer/publisher. Other times it's because said game has squeezed the orange dry and thus can afford to make itself free as a sort of final promotional hoorah. It's unclear where this new free game fits into all of this, but that doesn't really matter.
Steam Making Big Change to Critically-Acclaimed Games
Valve is about to make a rather notable change on Steam that will affect some of the most critically-acclaimed games on the platform. For those that have ever visited Steam, they've likely been greeted with dozens of graphics and advertisements that highlight some of the best-reviewed games on the platforms. And while these graphics might help you to better understand just how lauded some of these titles are, Valve is now making it to where these images featuring certain accolades will no longer be allowed.
New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshot Shared by Stardew Valley Creator
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today revealed a new screenshot from his next game which is entitled Haunted Chocolatier. Barone announced Haunted Chocolatier near the end of 2021 via a new trailer that gave fans an idea of what the game will be like to play. And while it seems like the project might not be releasing any time soon, Barone has now given eager fans something new to cling to in the interim.
New Need for Speed Release Window Reaffirmed by EA
The next Need for Speed game is still on track to release this year, per a new release slate from EA. Fans are anxiously awaiting news on the new Need for Speed game as EA has been keeping the game under wraps for quite some time. The game was actually expected to release in 2021, but was delayed so the team at Criterion could help DICE finish Battlefield 2042. There's not a lot known about the game, EA hasn't even officially revealed what it will be called, but some leaks have indicated that it will be a rather fresh and flashy new take on the racing series.
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
GTA 6 Leaker Reveals How Big the Map Is
According to a well-known GTA 6 leaker, the new Grand Theft Auto game is going to be quite big. When Rockstar Games released GTA 5 in 2013, the game was lauded for many things, including its vast open world. Not only was GTA 5's open world big for the time, but it didn't sacrifice detail like so many other open world games of the same era. It was big and dense with detail. The same goes for Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, which was bigger and denser. In fact, to this day, it's the most impressive open world to date. And it sounds like GTA 6 may be well on its way to being the next bar setter in the open-world genre.
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumor Claims Popular Feature Is Being Removed
According to a new rumor, when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release later this year via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite they will do so without a popular feature introduced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 1996 via Pokemon Red and Green. That said, when Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released earlier this year, it perhaps evolved the formula substantially. While doing this, it removed or changed many features and mechanics considered classic to the series. For example, it removed auto evolution, much to the delight of many Pokemon fans. Rather than force players to spam "B" after every level when a Pokemon was ready to evolve it gave players agency in when a Pokemon evolves. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet walk this back, or apparently, the pair of games do.
Stranger Things 4 Falls Short of Squid Game for Netflix Record
Stranger Things 4 may have been the biggest English-language TV season in Netflix history, but it fell just short of being the biggest overall season. Squid Game, the surprise Korean hit series, still holds that distinction. Netflix revealed this week that Stranger Things 4 was viewed for a total of 1.4 billion hours during its first 28 days. Squid Game saw 1.7 billion hours in that same time frame.
Call of Duty: Warzone Dog Skin Results in Plagiarism Allegations
A recently revealed skin for Call of Duty: Warzone has resulted in controversy as an artist has accused the developers of the game of plagiarism. Call of Duty: Warzone has been a total juggernaut since its release in 2020. It achieved immense commercial success as a free-to-play title by luring in people who were stuck at home in the early days of the pandemic. It gave everyone something fun to play and had a plethora of in-game items for people to buy, ensuring it would be a total cash cow. Since its inception, Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to be supported with skins, including crossover ones like the upcoming Terminator packs.
Massive LEGO Icons Lion Knights' Castle Goes On Sale Tonight
To celebrate their 90th anniversary, LEGO is going back to their roots in a big way with the LEGO Icons 10305 Lion Knights' Castle. Created as an ode to the original castle set from 1984, the 2022 version will include a whopping 4514 pieces, 22 minifigures, and loads of fun features and secrets like a working drawbridge and portcullis, hidden passageways, movable walls, dungeon escape routes, an armory, and a spinning waterwheel. This massive dose of LEGO nostalgia promises to be one of the most popular sets in ages, and your first chance to own it is happening tonight, August 2nd / 3rd at 9pm PST / 12am EST.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
New GTA 6 Report Confirms Leak From 2018
A new report associated with GTA 6 seems to have just confirmed a leak associated with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game that came about all the way back in 2018. Even though Rockstar Games only just confirmed earlier this year that it is in the process of making Grand Theft Auto VI, the game itself has been in the works in some capacity for a prolonged period of time. And with that in mind, it sounds like the core of GTA 6 was first being developed as far back as four years ago.
Nintendo Switch Online Has a Surprise for Mario Kart Fans
Nintendo has a special surprise for Mario Kart fans subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. Nintendo fans haven't gotten a proper Mario Kart game since 2014 when Mario Kart 8 was released via the Wii U. And with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe selling like hotcakes on Switch, and Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit bolstering this offering, it may be a while before "Mario Kart 9" is released. Unfortunately, today's new surprise doesn't change this disappointing reality, but those subscribed to either tier of Nintendo Switch Online will be delighted to know that the latest free icons coming to subscribers are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe themed.
