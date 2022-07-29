Grounded 1.0 Release Date Announced

Another game on Steam has been made 100 percent free to own, but those on PC only have a few more hours to take advantage of this offer. Developers and publishers at an increasing rate have been making their games free ever since the pandemic made the practice more popular not just on Steam, but on all platforms. Typically, when a game is made free it's to promote a sequel or a new game from the developer/publisher. Other times it's because said game has squeezed the orange dry and thus can afford to make itself free as a sort of final promotional hoorah. It's unclear where this new free game fits into all of this, but that doesn't really matter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO