‘Goodfellas’ Exiting Netflix in August Following Ray Liotta, Paul Sorvino’s Death

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago
Be prepared Netflix subscribers. The streaming service is losing some thrilling dramas, including Goodfellas and three Mission: Impossible movies.

Plus, if you’re an obsessive/compulsive fan of Titanic, know that the 1997 cry fest leaves Netflix at the end of August, too.

No doubt, Goodfellas received some extra views after two of its stars died this summer. Ray Liotta passed away unexpectedly on May 26. And then Paul Sorvino died earlier this week (July 25).

The Martin Scorsese film from 1990 told the sweeping story of mobster Henry Hill and his life from the mid-1950s until 1980. A decade after its release, the National Film Registry selected the movie for preservation, deeming it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Liotta portrayed Hill in a career-defining role. Sorvino played Paulie Cicero, the local capo when Hill started working with the mafia in his Brooklyn neighborhood. Other stars included Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Brocco. The film received six Academy Award nominees, with Pesci winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Goodfellas also received a nomination for Best Film, a stacked category that year. Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves won the Oscar. Other nominees included Godfather III, Ghost and Awakenings.

Tom Cruise and then wife Nicole Kidman attend the 1996 premiere of Mission Impossible. The movie leaves Netflix in August. (Pool LENHOF/RAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Three Tom Cruise Movies Departing Netflix

Netflix also will drop some major Tom Cruise movies. They include Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (the fourth installment in the franchise). And Cruise has ruled the big screen this summer, so we’re sure these movies received some extra screening time.

Cruise starred in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 original. Maverick, released Memorial Day weekend, is the top-grossing movie of 2022. He’s also making more Mission Impossible movies. Part One of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning comes out next summer, with part two to follow. Those are the sixth and seventh movies of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Titanic also is leaving Netflix. The movie won 11 Academy Awards with 14 nominations. The movie, released before Christmas, 1997, dominated everything. And its performance at the Oscars tied Ben Hur for most Academy Awards won by a single movie. It also was the first $1 billion movie and owned the all-time box office record until Avatar broke it in 2010.

Netflix usually switches out some of its titles from month to month. Here’s the explanation: “Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements. Whenever a TV show or movie license is expiring, we consider things such as: If the rights to the title are still available; How popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license.”

Titanic stars celebrate big night at the Golden Globes. (HAL GARB/AFP via Getty Images)

Check the List: We’ve Got all Movies/TV Shows Leaving the Streamer

Here’s what’s departing Netflix:

  • They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1, Aug. 4
  • Screwball, Aug. 5
  • We Summon the Darkness, Aug. 7
  • Demonic Aug. 9
  • The Saint, Aug. 9
  • Peabody & Sherman Aug. 10
  • Endless Love Aug. 15
  • Selfless Aug. 15
  • The Conjuring Aug. 20
  • Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5, Aug. 23
  • The November Man Aug. 24
  • Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37, Aug. 24
  • Taxi Driver, Aug. 25
  • The Visit Aug. 25
  • Wind River Aug. 27
  • In the Line of Fire
The following movies all leave Aug. 31:

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Cliffhanger
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • The Departed
  • GoodFellas
  • Grown Ups
  • Halloween
  • Just Like Heaven
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Premonition
  • Public Enemies
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • Soul Surfer
  • Starship Troopers
  • Titanic
  • We Are Marshall
  • Wyatt Earp

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'

Alison Eastwood grew up watching her father play a hero on the big screen – now, she wants to be a heroine for animals in need. The retired actress, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, spends much of her time rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized in Southern California’s overcrowded shelters. In 2012, the 50-year-old founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which aims to reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through spay/neuter programs, rescue partnerships, and local education.
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
