‘Goodfellas’ Exiting Netflix in August Following Ray Liotta, Paul Sorvino’s Death

Be prepared Netflix subscribers. The streaming service is losing some thrilling dramas, including Goodfellas and three Mission: Impossible movies.

Plus, if you’re an obsessive/compulsive fan of Titanic, know that the 1997 cry fest leaves Netflix at the end of August, too.

No doubt, Goodfellas received some extra views after two of its stars died this summer. Ray Liotta passed away unexpectedly on May 26. And then Paul Sorvino died earlier this week (July 25).

The Martin Scorsese film from 1990 told the sweeping story of mobster Henry Hill and his life from the mid-1950s until 1980. A decade after its release, the National Film Registry selected the movie for preservation, deeming it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Liotta portrayed Hill in a career-defining role. Sorvino played Paulie Cicero, the local capo when Hill started working with the mafia in his Brooklyn neighborhood. Other stars included Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Brocco. The film received six Academy Award nominees, with Pesci winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Goodfellas also received a nomination for Best Film, a stacked category that year. Kevin Costner’s Dances with Wolves won the Oscar. Other nominees included Godfather III, Ghost and Awakenings.

Netflix also will drop some major Tom Cruise movies. They include Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (the fourth installment in the franchise). And Cruise has ruled the big screen this summer, so we’re sure these movies received some extra screening time.

Cruise starred in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 original. Maverick, released Memorial Day weekend, is the top-grossing movie of 2022. He’s also making more Mission Impossible movies. Part One of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning comes out next summer, with part two to follow. Those are the sixth and seventh movies of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Titanic also is leaving Netflix. The movie won 11 Academy Awards with 14 nominations. The movie, released before Christmas, 1997, dominated everything. And its performance at the Oscars tied Ben Hur for most Academy Awards won by a single movie. It also was the first $1 billion movie and owned the all-time box office record until Avatar broke it in 2010.

Netflix usually switches out some of its titles from month to month. Here’s the explanation: “Though we strive to keep the titles you want to watch, some titles do leave Netflix because of licensing agreements. Whenever a TV show or movie license is expiring, we consider things such as: If the rights to the title are still available; How popular it is in a region, and how much it costs to license.”

Here’s what’s departing Netflix:

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1, Aug. 4

Screwball, Aug. 5

We Summon the Darkness, Aug. 7

Demonic Aug. 9

The Saint, Aug. 9

Peabody & Sherman Aug. 10

Endless Love Aug. 15

Selfless Aug. 15

The Conjuring Aug. 20

Young & Hungry: Seasons 1-5, Aug. 23

The November Man Aug. 24

Wheel of Fortune: Season 35-37, Aug. 24

Taxi Driver, Aug. 25

The Visit Aug. 25

Wind River Aug. 27

In the Line of Fire

