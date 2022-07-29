Texas Lottery jackpot alert: Mega Millions keeps on climbing to $1.28 billion, 2nd largest in game’s history
DALLAS (KDAF) — It just keeps on going up and up until there’s a winner of the second largest prize in Mega Millions history and on the day of the drawing the jackpot has climbed yet again.
The near-record-setting jackpot has now reached $1.28 billion and if you haven’t got a ticket or joined a lotto pool at work or amongst your friends, now’s the time.
The cash value of the massive jackpot is $747.2 million and the Mega Millions said, “At that level, it would be the second largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history. The current record jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.537 billion, won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.”
In the last Mega Millions drawing on July 26, there were seven winners who matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to win $30,000 (they also chose the Megaplier to take their winnings from $10K to $30K).
The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.280 billion
|7/29/2022
|?
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-CA
|$516 million
|5/21//2021
|1-PA
