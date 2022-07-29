ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Lottery jackpot alert: Mega Millions keeps on climbing to $1.28 billion, 2nd largest in game’s history

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — It just keeps on going up and up until there’s a winner of the second largest prize in Mega Millions history and on the day of the drawing the jackpot has climbed yet again.

The near-record-setting jackpot has now reached $1.28 billion and if you haven’t got a ticket or joined a lotto pool at work or amongst your friends, now’s the time.

The cash value of the massive jackpot is $747.2 million and the Mega Millions said, “At that level, it would be the second largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history. The current record jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.537 billion, won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.”

In the last Mega Millions drawing on July 26, there were seven winners who matched four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to win $30,000 (they also chose the Megaplier to take their winnings from $10K to $30K).

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.280 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA
