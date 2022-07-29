ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon: "Don't consider yourself invincible"

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Bob Said
3d ago

when I was a kid in the 70s whe had no air conditioning at school,the school busses had no air conditioning and barely had heat in the winter! lol, how times have changed 🤣😅😂

Blue Collar Sinner
4d ago

Here we go again folks, "cooling centers"? Turn off the AC in your homes and come to the civic centers and be all stacked up together, 2 years ago they wouldn't dare do this now they are trying to get you into a building like sardines?

Fred Gryca
3d ago

What does Biden have to do with this article? It has been the GOP brainwashing their voters that "global warming" doesn't exist, against the warnings of hundreds of scientists.These extremes are NOT a normal thing,and they are worldwide! It would be nice if someday we could hold ALL the naysayers to account in some way!

The Associated Press

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon, region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least seven people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell began a week ago. The most recent suspected heat-related death was announced by Clackamas County officials on Saturday, Portland television station KOIN-TV reported. County officials said the elderly man died in his home, where he did not have a working air conditioner. The other six suspected hyperthermia deaths occurred earlier in the week in Multnomah, Umatilla and Marion counties. Jessica Mokert-Shibley, a spokesperson with Multnomah County, said the county, the city of Portland and other organizations would keep overnight cooling centers open through Sunday evening. Nearly 250 people used the overnight shelters on Friday night, she said. Temperatures have neared the triple digits in Portland the entire week, hitting a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Death toll in McKinney Fire, California's largest, rises to 4

At least four people have died and more than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in California's McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday, officials said. Rain on Sunday and Monday helped firefighters as they worked to control the spread of the fire, but the blaze remained out of control, authorities said.
YREKA, CA
fox40jackson.com

Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend

Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS News

Weather extremes strike across U.S.

In Kentucky, the death toll continues to rise after devastating flooding. In Northern California, at least four people have died in the McKinney Fire. Much of the country is facing extreme heat. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes has more.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave

At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
PORTLAND, OR
fox5ny.com

It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas

An extended heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has prompted a rule change for drivers in Oregon: They can pump their own gas until the end of the week. Oregon and New Jersey are the only states in America where you can’t legally pump your own gas. In Oregon, there’s been a ban on self-serve since 1951.
OREGON STATE
CBS News

McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres

The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 52,498 acres as of Sunday night and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California's largest this year, began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River

A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland’s newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland. Updated: 18 hours ago.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

CBS News

