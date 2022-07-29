Triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon: "Don't consider yourself invincible"

when I was a kid in the 70s whe had no air conditioning at school,the school busses had no air conditioning and barely had heat in the winter! lol, how times have changed 🤣😅😂
Here we go again folks, "cooling centers"? Turn off the AC in your homes and come to the civic centers and be all stacked up together, 2 years ago they wouldn't dare do this now they are trying to get you into a building like sardines?
What does Biden have to do with this article? It has been the GOP brainwashing their voters that "global warming" doesn't exist, against the warnings of hundreds of scientists.These extremes are NOT a normal thing,and they are worldwide! It would be nice if someday we could hold ALL the naysayers to account in some way!
Related
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
‘More preparation’ for Oregon heat wave makes difference
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
Death toll in McKinney Fire, California's largest, rises to 4
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Weather extremes strike across U.S.
See heroic effort as woman is trapped in Arizona floodwaters
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least two killed in California wildfire
Northwest heat wave: Portland mayor warns of risky weekend
At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave
It’s so hot in Oregon, you can pump your own gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McKinney Fire, California's biggest of year, turns deadly
Fast-Moving Blaze Near Oregon Border Is California’s 2nd Major Wildfire of Season
4 New Mexico residents suspected in Boulder murder investigation: Elizabeth Griffin, Jaime Moore, As
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 52,000 acres
Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in Oregon?
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 51