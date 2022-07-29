WATCH: Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Has an Adorable Interaction with Young Fan at Training Camp

Who enjoyed watching Kenny Pickett sign an autograph for a young Pittsburgh Steelers fan yesterday? Well, have we got a great Mac Jones video for you!?

After practice on Friday morning at New England Patriots training camp, a young fan named Grayson stood along the side of the field. He was holding a sign that said “IT’S MY 5TH BIRTHDAY TODAY.” Jones walked toward him with a big smile and introduced himself.

“I don’t remember what I did for my fifth birthday, but this is pretty cool,” the 23-year-old gunslinger joked.

Grayson was a little more composed than Phillip, who was the young fan Pickett signed an autograph for on Thursday morning.

Either way, it is great to see these two young stars-in-the-making interact with their fans in such a bright way. Both Jones and Pickett are going to be the faces of their respective franchises for years to come. And they are taking that responsibility very seriously.

Mac Jones Hoping to Take Huge Step Forward in Second Season

The former Alabama quarterback has been in the headlines recently for good reasons. New England head coach Bill Belichick – who never gives his players unnecessary praise – went on the record last week with a great quote regarding Mac Jones.

“He’s made tremendous strides,” Belichick said. “He did a great job last year. But he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago.”

Earlier this month, Jones shared that his offseason eating habits have contributed to a better body going into the 2022 campaign.

“I made significant strides in that area – fixing my body and feeling more comfortable and feeling healthier and better,” he said. “I feel better, I feel confident.”

That confidence and determined demeanor is oozing from Jones as the Patriots continue training camp. We know Grayson sure appreciates it.