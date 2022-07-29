ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WATCH: Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Has an Adorable Interaction with Young Fan at Training Camp

By Bryan Fyalkowski
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPxRa_0gxmmVOT00

Who enjoyed watching Kenny Pickett sign an autograph for a young Pittsburgh Steelers fan yesterday? Well, have we got a great Mac Jones video for you!?

After practice on Friday morning at New England Patriots training camp, a young fan named Grayson stood along the side of the field. He was holding a sign that said “IT’S MY 5TH BIRTHDAY TODAY.” Jones walked toward him with a big smile and introduced himself.

“I don’t remember what I did for my fifth birthday, but this is pretty cool,” the 23-year-old gunslinger joked.

Grayson was a little more composed than Phillip, who was the young fan Pickett signed an autograph for on Thursday morning.

Either way, it is great to see these two young stars-in-the-making interact with their fans in such a bright way. Both Jones and Pickett are going to be the faces of their respective franchises for years to come. And they are taking that responsibility very seriously.

Mac Jones Hoping to Take Huge Step Forward in Second Season

The former Alabama quarterback has been in the headlines recently for good reasons. New England head coach Bill Belichick – who never gives his players unnecessary praise – went on the record last week with a great quote regarding Mac Jones.

“He’s made tremendous strides,” Belichick said. “He did a great job last year. But he’s starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant. I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago.”

Earlier this month, Jones shared that his offseason eating habits have contributed to a better body going into the 2022 campaign.

“I made significant strides in that area – fixing my body and feeling more comfortable and feeling healthier and better,” he said. “I feel better, I feel confident.”

That confidence and determined demeanor is oozing from Jones as the Patriots continue training camp. We know Grayson sure appreciates it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Alabama State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever

The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Old Bill Belichick Girlfriend Photo Is Going Viral

An old photo of Bill Belichick and his longtime girlfriend is trending on social media. The New England Patriots head coach has been dating Linda Holliday for more than a decade. Holliday shared an old photo of herself and her man on her Instagram Story. Here's what the Patriots head...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral

The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
NFL
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#Steelers#American Football#Training Camp#Take Huge Step Forward
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

LOOK: Quarterback Russell Wilson Arrives at Denver Broncos Training Camp In Style

Russell Wilson certainly has a special flair. The NFL quarterback might come across as an over-exaggerated awkward guy who also happens to throw and run with a football better than most. However, nobody can say he doesn’t care deeply for the game and for his family. A photo captured on his way into Denver Broncos training camp has some noticing Wilson’s interesting style.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg ‘Welcome Back’ Fans Ahead of Season 13

Always leaving fans wanting more, the hit CBS show Blue Bloods did just that at the end of season 12. With the show focusing on the Reagan family and their love for each other and justice, the season ended with Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, announcing that she was running for district attorney. Although the plot of season 13 is unknown, most fans believe it will center around the campaign for Erin Reagan. And given the family legacy in law enforcement, she is sure to have major backing along the way. But before fans watch the first episode on October 7th, Moynahan decided to share a video from the set with another Blue Bloods’ regular, Donnie Wahlberg.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

525K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy