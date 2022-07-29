ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs basic income pilot, no longer tied to gender, gets $500,000 more in divided council vote

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28j7fE_0gxmmTd100

A divided Palm Springs City Council voted Thursday to provide $500,000 more for a guaranteed basic income program that would provide monthly payments to residents with very low incomes.

Mayor Lisa Middleton and Councilmember Dennis Woods voted against giving the project city money.

The funds were requested by DAP Health and Queer Works, two local organizations seeking to launch a pilot program that would provide monthly stipends of $800 to 180 residents for 18 months.

While the pilot program initially focused on providing funds to transgender and non-binary residents, anyone making under $16,600 a year, regardless of gender identity, could now be eligible.

The organizations are seeking a $2 million grant from the state to provide the bulk of the funding for the pilot. The state is making $35 million available to organizations and cities to create their own guaranteed income program pilots as part of a first of its kind initiative.

The funds from the city would provide half of the 50% match required to apply for the state grant. DAP Health will provide another $500,000. Applications are due to the state by Sept. 6.

Guaranteed income programs provide regular "no strings attached" payments. Proponents argue that can effectively address poverty, perhaps better than other efforts that come with more rules.

How it would work

Anyone who lives in Palm Springs, makes less than $16,600 annually and is enrolled in services from either Queer Works or DAP Health will be eligible to receive the funds, Queer Works CEO Jacob Rostovsky told the council Thursday.

Queer Works' services focus on the LGBTQ community, while DAP Health provides a broad range of health services to about 9,000 people annually, according to its website.

Grant recipients will receive additional support services, including medical care, mental healthcare, wellness, transportation and benefits counseling.

If the grant is not approved by the state, the two organizations will produce a smaller-scale pilot program using their own funds and the city money.

The nonprofits' plan says that if they get the whole $3 million, about $2.6 million will be used for the payments.

The budget also includes $318,000 for staffing costs, $86,000 for research and evaluation services, and $4,000 for participant engagement related services. The organizations also said they will provide about $1.6 million in pro bono services beyond the $3 million in cash.

The $500,000 was less than the $900,000 the organizations had previously suggested they would request from the city.

Council debate

Councilmembers Christy Holstege, Grace Garner and Geoff Kors, who provided the three votes in favor of moving forward, lauded the planned pilot program and the opportunity for the city to take part in it.

Holstege called it a great opportunity to leverage city funds to get an additional $2.5 million invested in Palm Springs, while Kors said it would test the effectiveness of programs that provide money to people without the layers of bureaucracy typically involved in other types of public assistance.

Garner praised the program because it will allow the recipients to determine what to spend the money on, rather than having it dictated for them the way other public programs often do.

"People often think that we should be telling others how they can spend their money, but the reality is that we need to make those decisions for ourselves and we are the ones who are most capable of deciding what's best for us," Garner said.

Middleton said she was voting against no because she did not believe guaranteed income programs will be able to scale up enough to provide effective and viable long-term solutions for poverty.

Woods, meanwhile, said he thinks the city is already spending big on services for people in poverty, including the homeless navigation center that's under development. Given that, he said, the city should not prioritize providing so much funding that would benefit a relatively small group of people.

"We have a ton of people dying in accident deaths on our streets and we've only allocated $500,000 to really address that," he said. "And here we are addressing $500,000 to a small group of people."

The vote means that the city will be allocating a total of $700,000 to the program. In March, the council voted to provide $200,000 to the organizations to plan and design the program and put together the application to the state.

The council voted 4-1 in favor of providing that first allocation, with Woods voting yes but suggesting he would not support additional funds. Middleton, who is transgender, voted no and voiced largely the same concerns then she did Thursday. At the time, the program was planned to be limited to transgender and nonbinary residents.

Palm Springs is the second Coachella Valley city to approve allocating funds to a guaranteed income program in as many days. On Wednesday, the Coachella City Council unanimously approved a basic income program for low-income immigrant families living in the city .

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the final eligibility criteria for the program adopted by the council. Those criteria limit eligibility to Palm Springs residents.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs basic income pilot, no longer tied to gender, gets $500,000 more in divided council vote

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs wants to pay for the same real estate twice

The city wants to buy 120 acres on its north end from College of the Desert, land Palm Springs bought 12 years ago and gave to the school so it could build a campus there. Now, the city wants to repurchase that property, on the condition COD builds the campus on school-owned property in the center of town.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around

After months in the making, a new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running. It’s set up across the street from the former encampment, seen from the I-10 heading into the valley. The new 'Opportunity Village' is a place where some can call home for the next 90 days. “I’m The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation

In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH

The FIND Food Bank provided bottled waters to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park, a community that's dealt with contaminated water for nearly three years. On Wednesday, county officials held a community meeting to hear from the park's residents. During the meeting, residents showed Supervisor Manuel Perez a notice, dated July 1, that the The post Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Old Western flair at Pioneertown

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Acting school’s arrival brought on by volume of talent in Palm Springs

The Actor’s Lab, one of the nation’s top acting schools, is coming to Palm Springs. J.D. Lewis, founder and coach of the Actor’s Lab since 1990, is behind the effort. Lewis has coached actors on shows including “Weeds,” “Better Call Saul,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Breaking Bad,” and many more. He has also coached writers, and directors in Hollywood and across the nation.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Garner
yieldpro.com

The Hoffman Company brokers 18-acre parcel in Riverside, California, for mixed-use development

The Hoffman Company, recently brokered the sale of a 482-unit apartment project on approximately 18 acres, part of a larger 35-acre mixed-use development called The Exchange being developed by the seller, AFG Development LLC. Located near the intersection of CA-60 and I-215 in Riverside, Calif., the buyer, JPI, will complete construction on the multifamily project, Jefferson Exchange, while AFG will continue the commercial development with 44,500 square feet of future retail use. The Exchange is currently under construction with its first apartment units available estimated for January 2025.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert

KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community. Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. The post A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

NEW BUSINESSES REVIEWED BY THE YUCCA VALLEY PLANNING COMMISSION

The following applications were reviewed last night at the Town Planning Commission meeting. Dutch Bros coffee applied for a permit for a drive-thru coffee shop with two drive-thru lanes at 57154 29 Palms Highway. Desert Spaces requested a permit to subdivide a five-acre lot into three lots, including a single-family residence, an ADU, a pool house, multiple accessory structures, and a pool. A request for a Conditional Use Permit for constructing a Chipotle Restaurant with drive-thru access in the southeast portion of Von’s shopping center parking lot is currently under staff review.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Income#Palm Springs City Council#Dap Health
iebusinessdaily.com

Report: Riverside vulnerable to housing shortage

Riverside’s housing market is among the most vulnerable in the United States to a slowdown if a recession hits, according to a recent study. Homeowners in Boise, Idaho, Tampa, Fla. and Phoenix, Ariz. are considered more likely to lose at least some of the value their properties accumulated during the past two years, redfin.com reported.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Schools Back To School COVID Protocols

As the start of the school year approaches, multiple school districts across the Coachella Valley have released COVID protocols for their students. School’s are working to keep both their students and staff safe this school year. Desert Sands Unified School District’s start date is August 16, Palm Springs Unified...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents

On Wednesday evening, Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Riverside County agencies will discuss efforts to utilize a $30 million state grant to provide relocation assistance to families of the Oasis Mobile Home Park. The grant seeks to improve their living conditions. The community meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Desert Mirage High School. “Riverside The post County leaders to discuss next steps in relocation for Oasis Mobile Home Park residents appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563

What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
MURRIETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding

We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com

Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect

IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later. Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area...
IMPERIAL, CA
KPBS

National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for northern San Diego County, Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northern San Diego County and Riverside County through 3:45 p.m. on Monday. At 12:47 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, which includes Warner Springs in northern San Diego County and Oak Grove, Aguanga and the Cahuilla reservation in Riverside County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy