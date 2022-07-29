Will Kristian Bush Top the Most Popular Country Music Videos of the Week?

tasteofcountry.com
Related
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked
Several artists with songs on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2022 can be counted on for an entry every year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began. Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and...
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”
Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
TODAY.com
Watch Michael Bublé get emotional when son Noah shows off his piano skills
Singer Michael Bublé couldn't help but get emotional after his son surprised him with his newly acquired piano skills. On Thursday, Bublé posted a video of 8-year-old Noah playing Bublé's song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano while his dad sang along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jason Aldean Reacts to His New Hometown Mural: ‘I Appreciate the Gesture’
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The likeness — artist unknown — has received hundreds of reactions on social media, with many commenters comparing the mural to the TV characters from Beavis and Butt-Head. In an interview with Big D and Bubba this week, Aldean moved away from those negative reactions and shared his thoughts.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Luke Bryan Serenades 85-Year-Old Grandma With ‘Strip It Down’ During Show [Watch]
Luke Bryan is known for his energetic live shows that often feature his famous dancing, and he always makes sure to include his fans in the fun. At a recent show on his Raised Up Right tour in Bristow, Va., Bryan made the night of an 85-year-old fan when he performed his 2015 song, "Strip It Down," exclusively for her to celebrate her birthday.
Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to...
Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’
You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation. Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s...
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Taste of Country
38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0