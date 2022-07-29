ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladies Get Lit! ‘The View’ Launches Summer Time Book Club Reading List

By Miska Salemann
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Between the long summer days, warm weather, and lazy vacations, summer is the perfect time to knock a few books off your reading list.

The ladies of The View have a few ideas to get you started. All this week, hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin have been sharing their summer reading picks in a daily segment called “Ladies Get Lit.”

If you’re a fan of The View, you already know these women don’t shy away from sensitive subjects. So, it’s not surprising that they have strong feelings about what you should be reading when it comes to books too. Their lists include a range of stories, from controversial cultural exposés to iconic memoirs and even a few illustrated children’s books.

Whether you’re an avid reader or looking for a quick hit to take on vacation, the book list from the ladies of The View is full of inspiration. Check out their favorite titles below, all available on Amazon Prime.

JOY BEHAR'S SUMMER READS

Fans of The Godfather will be enthralled with this epic story detailing the making of the Academy Award-winning movie. By conducting in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, Seal provides an expansive view on the story that revolutionized the film industry. Behar says it’s “fascinating for anyone interested in Hollywood.”

We’ve all heard this line before. Over 30 million Americans have attended therapy at some point. Behar’s second pick is a memoir by a highly-respected psychotherapist who uses her own experiences to understand why we do self-destructive things to ourselves. Behar couldn’t put it down, and neither will you.

SARA HAINES' SUMMER READS

Haines’ son can’t get enough of Interrupting Chicken. The children’s book tells the tale of a little red chick who can’t help but interrupt his papa chicken every time he reads a bedtime story. Charming and heart-warming for the win.

Perfect for poolside reading or a long flight, this heart-wrenching novel tells the story of a young woman navigating romantic relationships and discovering the price of love. Haines can’t get enough of the twists and turns suggests that everyone reads it as soon as possible because the sequel is coming out soon.

SUNNY HOSTIN'S SUMMER READS

Hostin loves that a teacher published her first pick. In A Frog Named Early, Earl is a frog that doesn’t jump quite like the other frogs. The story teaches children about the importance of accepting and celebrating everyone’s differences and finding hope in the face of adversity.

Hostin met Jason Kander years before he went viral for putting together an assault rifle while blindfolded in an effort to push for universal background checks. In his memoir, Kander retells his time spent as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan before he is left to battle another war at home against his own PTSD. All the royalties from this book go to the fight against veteran suicide and homelessness.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG'S SUMMER READS

If anyone knows the ins and outs of the industry-shaking, #MeToo era story, it’s Ken Auletta. In his analyses, Auletta digs deeper into the account of Weinstein’s behavior as a sexual predator for over two decades. Goldberg was impressed with his in-depth interviews with all parties involved and added that Weinstein himself even responded to Auletta’s questions.

Van Pelt’s novel tells the story of a woman who works at an aquarium as she struggles to cope and grieve the loss of her husband and son. She finds it easier to talk to sea creatures than humans and soon forms a bond with a highly intelligent octopus who knows something she doesn’t. Goldberg says, “If you want to find out how he knows it and why he knows it, you’ve got to read the book.”

Goldberg’s final recommendation is a novel investigating the rumors of the Black Queen who ruled England. Andrews uses historical research to guide her portrait of one of England’s most unexplored yet beloved leaders. Readers stay entertained with loads of aristocratic intrigue, sexual deviance and family dysfunction. Think Bridgerton on paper.

