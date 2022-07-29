ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue, Muncie Central great Ryan Kerrigan retires from NFL

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
A Purdue and Muncie Central all-time great is hanging up his helmet.

Ryan Kerrigan signed a one-day contract Friday with the Washington Commanders so he could retire as a member of the franchise that drafted him in the first round (16th overall) in 2011.

The 33-year-old played 10 years in Washington, compiling 95.5 sacks, earning All-Rookie honors in 2011 and four Pro Bowl berths. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

'Fatherhood's been amazing'Former Central star Ryan Kerrigan discusses life as a dad

From 2007-10 at Purdue, Kerrigan compiled 33.5 sacks and forced 14 fumbles. He was the Big Ten's consensus Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American as a senior.

With the Bearcats, he had 19 sacks as a senior and was voted the Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2006 Mr. Football voting.

