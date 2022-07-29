What to Know About Mutable Signs, the Shapeshifters of the Zodiac

www.popsugar.com
In astrology, the moon is the cosmic presence that rules our emotions, subconscious minds, and intuition, and The Moon tarot card is no different. Similar to The Temperance tarot card, The Moon is an invitation to evaluate your subconscious self and look closely at what your intuition is telling you. Unlike Temperance, however, this major arcana card may be telling you that something isn't right.
There's never a dull moment under these stellar skies, and the energetic influence of the current astro-weather is enough to prove it. Your July 31 weekly horoscope includes a life-altering transit that's been slowly but surely building momentum. Can you feel the shift? In addition to marking the beginning of a global awakening, this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence will trigger a series of epiphanies, breakthroughs, and energy activations.
