What to Know About Mutable Signs, the Shapeshifters of the Zodiac

In astrology, the moon is the cosmic presence that rules our emotions, subconscious minds, and intuition, and The Moon tarot card is no different. Similar to The Temperance tarot card, The Moon is an invitation to evaluate your subconscious self and look closely at what your intuition is telling you. Unlike Temperance, however, this major arcana card may be telling you that something isn't right.

