Augusta-area high school football program taps familiar face as head coach

By Gabriel Stovall, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cross Creek’s search for a head football coach is over.

Ezzard Horn took to Twitter Friday afternoon to share the news, ending a two month search for former coach Brian Lewis’ replacement.

Lewis stepped down in May to take the assistant coach and quarterbacks coach roles at Burke County.

Morale has stayed high at Cross Creek: How this Augusta-area football program is prepping for the season without a head coach

Horn is tasked with the rebuild of a program that’s had just three winning seasons in the last 15 years. Horn has served as an assistant coach on coach Lawrence Kelly’s Cross Creek boys basketball team that has won back-to-back Class AAA state championships, while having played in three straight state title games.

Cross Creek will open its season against Butler on Friday August 19.

— This story will be updated...

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta-area high school football program taps familiar face as head coach

