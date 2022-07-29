Hilary Duff's Advice For New Moms Is So Down-to-Earth

www.popsugar.com
Jessica Alba Refuses to Speak About Her Kidnapping as a 15-Year-Old From the Set of NBC TV Show ‘Flipper’
Some fans also wondered if Jessica Alba's kidnapping at 14 years old stopped her from acting at the height of her career.
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant With Her First Child: "This Birthday Hits Different"
Gina Rodriguez is pregnant with her first child! In an Instagram post made on her 38th birthday on July 30, she showed off some sweet moments with her husband, Joe LoCicero, culminating in a final clip that shows her holding up a positive pregnancy test. "This birthday hits different," she wrote in the post.
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Michael Bublé's Son Noah Surprises Him With "I'll Never Not Love You" Piano Performance
While he was away on tour, Michael Bublé's oldest child, Noah, 8, was busy cooking up a special surprise for his dad. In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, Bublé revealed his talented son learned how to play "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano. The singer is clearly emotional in the video as he sings his hit song while Noah accompanies him.
La La Anthony Channels Summer With Her Neon Mismatched French Manicure
La La Anthony is channeling all the best feelings of summer into her latest manicure. The actor's manicurist, Chaun Legend, posted a picture of her new nails on his Instagram Story, showing off the set of deep-french tips in a colorblock design, but with a twist. Each hand featured a different color, as if she had two manicures in one.
Taylor Sheridan’s Wife Nicole Muirbrook: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 9 Years
Taylor Sheridan, 52, has had a successful career as a filmmaker and actor in many features over the years, including the television series, Yellowstone, but it turns out he also has a tightknit personal life. The hunky star has been married to Nicole Muirbrook, 39, since 2013 and they lead a pretty private but cozy life together in Weatherford, Texas. Unlike other Hollywood couples, the lovebirds aren’t often seen in the spotlight and generally keep to themselves, but they sometimes share sweet moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their romance.
17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Bear," The Most Talked About (And Anxiety Inducing) Show Of The Summer
The cast calls each other "chef" on set.
Documentaries to Watch About the Life and Death of Princess Diana Ahead of "The Princess"
Despite how private the British royal family keeps their personal lives, they've remained the subject of tabloid scrutiny and public interest for centuries. Queen Elizabeth II, the late Prince Philip, and more family members are certainly fascinating, but it's Princess Diana who truly captured the hearts of people all over the world during — and after — her marriage to Prince Charles. Interest never waned following her tragic death in an August 1997 car accident — the 25th anniversary of which is approaching on Aug. 31 — and the royal's life has remained in the spotlight. The beloved humanitarian has subsequently been the subject of many scripted films and shows, as well as documentaries.
My New Favorite Tote Is From Meghan Markle's Go-To Bag Brand
Tiny handbags, be damned — this season is all about bold totes that are big enough to carry your entire life in. And as someone whose closet is chock-full of clutches, crossbody bags, and a number of other compact purse styles, I have very mixed feelings about the trend. But if there was ever a brand that might sway my handbag loyalties, I knew it would be Cuyana — the luxury, ethical brand behind some of today's most polished fashion essentials.
Alex Rodriguez spent ‘low-key’ birthday with Justin and Hailey Bieber
Alex Rodriguez celebrated his 47th birthday playing golf in Idaho at the luxe Gozzer Ranch, sources exclusively tell Page Six. A source stressed the whole thing was very “low-key.” “He was with friends,” said an insider who added, “it was low-key fun with family and friends, dinners, golf, hiking and boating on the lake.” Either way, the scene was pretty star studded: A spy told us that stars at the ranch also included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. Also on the scene was A-Rod’s girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, we hear. A-Rod, who...
Tessa Thompson's Most Daring Red Carpet Looks, From Bermuda Shorts to Cutout Dresses
Among the celebrities who consistently command attention on the red carpet, few do it like Tessa Thompson, who delivers a fierce attitude and a sense of experimental playfulness. As the risk taker she is, Thompson knows how to stop people in their tracks. Styled by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, the 38-year-old actress always renders bold and thoughtful appearances, as her recent "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Westworld" press tours reminded us all.
Keke Palmer Says Her Yoga Practice Doesn't Have to Result in a Six-Pack
Keke Palmer has over 100 acting credits to her name, from child star in "Akeelah and the Bee" to lead in Jordan Peele's "Nope." She is an Emmy award-winning actor, singer, host, and author — just to name a few side gigs. While some try to compare her, there is only one Keke Palmer, and we remain in awe of her accomplishments.
Mandy Moore Says the Thought of Moving Past "This Is Us" Is "Daunting"
Like many "This Is Us" fans, Mandy Moore is having a hard time moving on from the beloved NBC drama. The series wrapped up its six-season run on May 24 and brought some closure to the Pearson family's story as the cast said their final goodbyes. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore admitted that life for her after the show so far has been "strange."
"Friends" Forever: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Wish Lisa Kudrow a Happy Birthday
In a case of perfect cosmic timing, July 30 — International Friends Day — also happens to be "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow's birthday, and her Central Perk pals didn't disappoint when it came time to celebrate one of their castmates. Both Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared candid photos of Kudrow on their Instagram Stories in celebration of their longtime friend turning 59.
Maisie Williams Gets a Buzz Cut in Her Latest Hair Transformation
Maisie Williams is never one to play it safe when it comes to her look. The "Game of Thrones" star has had pink hair, a blond mullet, bleached eyebrows, and a brunette bixie cut, to name a few, and now, her latest transformation comes in the form of a closely cropped buzz cut.
The Moon Tarot Card Wants You to Listen to Your Gut
In astrology, the moon is the cosmic presence that rules our emotions, subconscious minds, and intuition, and The Moon tarot card is no different. Similar to The Temperance tarot card, The Moon is an invitation to evaluate your subconscious self and look closely at what your intuition is telling you. Unlike Temperance, however, this major arcana card may be telling you that something isn't right.
Jennifer Garner's Advice on Injectables: "Be Cautious"
Jennifer Garner wants you to do less. During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar about her new hair-care partnership with Virtue, the actor shared some skepticism about cosmetic injections, which are becoming more commonly used among younger age groups. Though she didn't say she was entirely against injectables like Botox or dermal fillers, Garner warned against doing too much, too soon.
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Developing a "Working Girl" Reboot
Selena Gomez is reviving the 1980s classic "Working Girl," Deadline exclusively reported on Aug. 2. According to the publication, the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star is in final negotiations to produce the upcoming reboot, which will likely debut on Hulu. No other details regarding the plot, premiere date, or cast have been revealed, but Ilana Peña ("Diary of a Future President" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") has been tapped to adapt the script.
Enjoy These Sweet Photos of Simu Liu and Jade Bender
Simu Liu and Jade Bender have been all smiles lately. During the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship as they made their joint red carpet debut. Liu and Bender didn't show off much PDA that night, but they didn't hesitate to pose for a couple of cozied-up photos.
Vanessa Hudgens's Rose-Gold Chrome Nails Shine Brighter Than Her Sequin Dress
Low-key milk-bath nails may be all the rage among celebrities this year, but Vanessa Hudgens's latest manicure is much more glitzy. The "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" star recently attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala in Italy rocking rose-gold chrome nails that instantly reignited our love for the trendy metallic hue. Hudgens's nails perfectly matched and nearly outshone her custom Michael Kors Collection dress, which was hand-embroidered with more than two million recycled paillette sequins.
