Hilary Duff's Advice For New Moms Is So Down-to-Earth

Despite how private the British royal family keeps their personal lives, they've remained the subject of tabloid scrutiny and public interest for centuries. Queen Elizabeth II, the late Prince Philip, and more family members are certainly fascinating, but it's Princess Diana who truly captured the hearts of people all over the world during — and after — her marriage to Prince Charles. Interest never waned following her tragic death in an August 1997 car accident — the 25th anniversary of which is approaching on Aug. 31 — and the royal's life has remained in the spotlight. The beloved humanitarian has subsequently been the subject of many scripted films and shows, as well as documentaries.

