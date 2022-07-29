3 early LSU 2023 NFL Draft prospects with first-round potential

Dallas knew they would be thinner at wide receiver this season than they’ve been in years. With CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart and the promise of getting Michael Gallup back, the Cowboys front office seemed to feel comfortable enough in their personnel not to pursue any big-name wideouts this summer. Instead, Jerry Jones and company opted for draft additions like Jalen Tolbert and minor free agent acquisitions like James Washington and KaVontae Turpin to round out the receiving corps. That gamble is starting to look like an ill-fated one after Washington was carted out of practice in Oxnard on Monday with a foot injury.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO