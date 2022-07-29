3 early LSU 2023 NFL Draft prospects with first-round potential

clutchpoints.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest take on potential of a promising Chiefs WR will excite Kansas City fans
Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore. After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL brings hammer down on Dolphins’ Stephen Ross in Tom Brady tampering investigation
While it has been somewhat lost in the shuffle of all the recent sports news, the Miami Dolphins have been under investigation for some serious accusations this offseason. The franchise made news due to some public accusations from former Head Coach Brian Flores who alleged the Dolphins owner offered him more money to purposely lose […] The post NFL brings hammer down on Dolphins’ Stephen Ross in Tom Brady tampering investigation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Coach Flores is to be commended’: Roger Goodell lauds Brian Flores after Dolphins investigation
The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell have dropped the hammer on the Miami Dolphins and their owner Stephen Ross after completing their investigation into tampering charges levied against the team. The Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024, and Ross will be suspended through October 17, 2022.
‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins
The NFL shockingly brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, announcing punishment for the franchise’s alleged tampering. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended by the league through October 17, 2022, while the franchise was also stripped of two future draft picks, including a 2023 first rounder. Former head coach Brian Flores was […] The post ‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardinals: 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make St. Louis World Series contenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are currently three games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The divisional crown is still a possibility and of course, so is a Wild Card spot. But, the organization will need to make some noise at the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday if they really want to become a potential World Series contender.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Michael Pittman Jr.: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Michael Pittman Jr. is not one of the names fans think of when mentioning the best wide receivers in the league. Following the 2021 season and some of the moves the Indianapolis Colts made, his name might be remembered more often. Last season, just his second in the NFL, Pittman...
Odell Beckham Jr. leads 3 potential targets for Cowboys after James Washington’s injury
Dallas knew they would be thinner at wide receiver this season than they’ve been in years. With CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart and the promise of getting Michael Gallup back, the Cowboys front office seemed to feel comfortable enough in their personnel not to pursue any big-name wideouts this summer. Instead, Jerry Jones and company opted for draft additions like Jalen Tolbert and minor free agent acquisitions like James Washington and KaVontae Turpin to round out the receiving corps. That gamble is starting to look like an ill-fated one after Washington was carted out of practice in Oxnard on Monday with a foot injury.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0