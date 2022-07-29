Dua Lipa is ‘deeply sorry’ after fans were injured during scary incident at her concert

Dua lipa is sharing how she feels after a scary situation took place in one of her recent concerts, as part of her world tour. Admitting that she is “deeply sorry” and shocked, learning that someone in the audience set off unauthorized fireworks as she finished her performance.

“Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” the 26-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

People attending the concert were confused when they started seeing the fireworks, as many thought at first that they were part of the show and even got excited to catch it all on video, however three people ended up suffering minor injuries, as it was confirmed by the Toronto Police Service. “It was at the end, during her final song, and confetti was already out, so we thought it was part of the finale,“ one person said.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred,” Dua stated.

“Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua,” she concluded.