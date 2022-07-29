ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
MUSKEGON, MI
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
UPMATTERS

Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WAPAKONETA, OH
michiganradio.org

