Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
UPDATE: Former Lansing Eastern teacher killed by steel door
The Lansing School District confirmed the passing of Tyler Blakslee, who was an educator at Eastern from 2005-2020.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
Students remember Lansing teacher killed by steel door in GR
The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a steel door at a Grand Rapids restaurant during storms on Saturday.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
WILX-TV
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
michiganradio.org
Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says
Two bicyclists were dead and three hospitalized with "severe injuries" after they were hit by an SUV in Ionia County Saturday morning, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said. The bike riders were hit by an SUV that crossed the centerline as its driver was trying to pass another vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Kzoo Co. files to dismiss complaint to condemn family cottage
Lawyers for Kalamazoo County have requested to dismiss their complaint to condemn the Johnson-Talanda Cottage in Prairie View Park, a home that has been the center of a legal battle for nearly five years.
