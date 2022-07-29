The CMA Looks to Dive Into Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda’s Green Credentials

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — The Competition and Markets Authority is launching an investigation into retailers Boohoo , Asos and George at Asda to see if their sustainability claims are misleading customers.

The review comes after the CMA saw that there was a lack of product transparency.

The competition regulator identified three collections from the retailers with problematic messaging: the Responsible Edit from Asos , Boohoo ’s Ready for the Future and George for Good.

The CMA pointed out that some products may contain as little as 20 percent recycled fabric, less than customers might think.

“People who want to ‘buy green’ should be able to do so confident that they aren’t being misled. Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in tackling climate change, but only if they are genuine,” said Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA.

“We’ll be scrutinizing green claims from Asos , Boohoo and George at Asda to see if they stack up. Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action — through the courts if necessary.”

Cardell warned that all fashion brands should take note as it probes into greenwashing. In September 2021, the CMA published its “Green Claims Code” guide to help brands and customers navigate eco-friendly options.

In the U.K., 13 million items of clothing end up in landfills per year, and the CMA wants to tackle this waste.

“The group will continue to work collaboratively with the CMA and is committed to providing its customers with accurate information on the products they buy. Boohoo does not intend to comment further on the investigation at this stage,” Boohoo said in a statement.

Asos followed suit by adding that it “will cooperate with the investigation and is committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable, including providing clear and accurate information about its products. Asos does not propose to comment on the investigation further at this stage.”

The British high street has a complicated relationship with sustainability , but many talents coming out of London have been champions of going green. It’s a pivotal time for greenwashing — even reality TV show “Love Island” has gone more sustainable by ditching previous sponsors I Saw It First and Missguided, for eBay.