Altoona, PA

CareerLink to host one-day STEM camp for Altoona Students

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The PA CareerLink is hosting a FREE one-day STEM science Camp for Altoona Area School District students.

While the event is free to attend there is a limited number of spots available. 30 seats are available for the STEM camp. The event takes place on Tuesday, August 9, and is open to students going into 6th, 7th, or 8th grades. Student drop-off is at 7:45 a.m. and pick-up is at 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided during the event.

The Blair County CareerLink is partnering with the Pennsylvania Society of BioMedical Research (PSBR) to bring the educational event to students that express interest in the STEM field.

During the all-day camp, students will collect and examine their DNA, work with micropipettes and analyze DNA evidence to solve a mock crime scene.

You can contact Kaytlyn Clapper to RSVP at 814-254-7488. The CareerLink is located at  1600 5th Ave Suite 200, Altoona.

