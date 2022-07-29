www.kxl.com
Last Remaining Holdout From 2022 NFL Draft Signs Contract
The Ravens have signed their second-round selection, who was the last of 262 draftees to sign his pact.
Mystics top Aces with fourth-quarter run
Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud combined to score 12 points during a 13-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Washington Mystics snapped
Thomas posts another triple-double as Sun beat Mercury 87-63
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas posted her second triple-double in less than two weeks and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 87-63 on Tuesday night. Thomas, who recorded the franchise’s first triple-double in a win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The No. 4 pick overall in the 2014 draft, the 6-foot-2 Thomas is just the fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles and joined Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) and Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) as the only players with more than one this season. Natisha Hiedeman had...
Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries lands $66.8 million contract extension
Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is the latest NFL player to cash in on a big-money contract ahead of
Saints fans at Dome will be able to order food from their seats via new app
The next time you’re in the Caesar’s Superdome watching the Saints, you won’t have to stand in line to order concessions. It’s thanks to a partnership between the stadium and the Waitr app, soon to be known as ASAP.
