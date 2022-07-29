ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Meridian man convicted of attempted witness tampering

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

MERIDIAN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Meridian man, who is already serving a sentence for other charges, has been found guilty of two counts of attempted witness tampering on Wednesday, July 27.

Daniel Robert was arrested in June 2018 on charges related to a drug trafficking case that spanned multiple states from 2007 to 2009. Robert was indicted in 2009 and on the run until his capture in June 2018.

Shortly after his arrest, Robert was accused of making multiple phone calls to family members, directing them to tell witnesses not to appear for trial by avoiding subpoenas, to testify that they couldn’t remember facts of the case or to refuse to testify.

Suspect’s uncle no longer lead attorney in MS murder case

Robert was convicted of the drug trafficking charges in January 2020. He’s currently serving a sentence of 330 months with the Bureau of Prisons for those crimes.

Prosecutor said Robert chose to go to trial again for the attempted witness tampering charges. He was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday, July 27. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine for each count.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, November 3 by U.S. District Judge Kristi H. Johnson. His sentence will be imposed on top of the 330 months he’s already serving.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.

