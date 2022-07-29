Ed Murphey Classic to feature over 50 Olympians

A mural honoring the late rapper Young Dolph was recently vandalized with paint in South Memphis. FOX13Memphis.com reports that the mural, which was commissioned by his family and the Ida Mae Foundation, was defaced by two vandals with paint, and it was all caught on camera. Local artist Cameron Hill began working on the mural just four months ago at King of Discounts Mini Mart in South Memphis. Hill took a break from painting after receiving hate mail correspondences. He is upset over the vandalism as he was hoping he'd have it complete by July 27, which would have been Dolph's 37th birthday. Now, things are put on hold.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO