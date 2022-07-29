Ed Murphey Classic to feature over 50 Olympians

www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tiger’s Johnson up for Bednarik Award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Safety Quindell Johnson could receive another Bednarik Award. Johnson adds the Bednarik Award Watch List to his pantheon of pre-season honors. The Bednarik goes to college football’s most outstanding defensive player. Johnson is also up for the Nagurski Trophy, and the Jim Thorpe...
Sixth annual Ed Murphey Classic features Olympians, world champions putting on show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sixth annual Ed Murphey Classic took place at the University of Memphis’ Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex on Saturday. The event is becoming a summer tradition in the 901 and one of the bigger track and field meets across the country as part of the Puma American Track League.
Champion Pitmaster shares grill tips & hacks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A champion Pitmaster has some tips and grill hacks to take your cookout to the next level. Chris Lilly joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the biggest mistakes people make, along with way to grill on a budget.
Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Memphis Tigers Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Memphis season with what you need to know and keys to the season. It’s not like it wouldn’t have been nice to get the call. Cincinnati just won the AAC title for a second year in a...
Mike Leach talks opener at Touchdown Club of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just 33 days away from kickoff between Memphis and Mississippi State to open the 2022 college football season in Starkville. The lead Bulldog made an appearance in the 901 Monday night. Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach was in the house at a dinner for the Touchdown Club of Memphis.
Volunteers devote time at FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament to help children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The countdown is on! We’re just 10 days away from the FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament on August 11. The tournament attracts golf pros and fans from across the globe, all while raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That’s all part of...
Lung cancer & knowing your biomarker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lung cancer is a leading cause of death for Black men and women. Dr. Sydney Barned and Brandi Bryant, a lung cancer survivor, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about lung cancer research, like knowing your biomarker. Watch the...
Two Dead In One-Car Accident in Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported that they were investigating a one-car fatal motor vehicle accident. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Reducing gun crime through violence interruption programs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new tool in Memphis’ crime-fighting arsenal. Memphis is among the cities looking at reducing gun violence and over-policing in communities of color by using violence interruption programs. The U.S. Department of Justice pledged $444 million last year to support a wide variety...
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
Celebrate Memphis: Trolley Night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All July long, we've been celebrating Memphis by honoring small businesses throughout the Mid-South. As we near the end of July, we're highlighting Trolley Night on South Main Street in downtown Memphis.
Young Dolph Mural Vandalized
A mural honoring the late rapper Young Dolph was recently vandalized with paint in South Memphis. FOX13Memphis.com reports that the mural, which was commissioned by his family and the Ida Mae Foundation, was defaced by two vandals with paint, and it was all caught on camera. Local artist Cameron Hill began working on the mural just four months ago at King of Discounts Mini Mart in South Memphis. Hill took a break from painting after receiving hate mail correspondences. He is upset over the vandalism as he was hoping he'd have it complete by July 27, which would have been Dolph's 37th birthday. Now, things are put on hold.
MSCS hosts camps to help upcoming 6th graders transition to middle schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of rising 6th graders are now prepared to start their middle school journeys after a month full of transition camps. The camps were hosted by the Memphis-Shelby County School System. Any transition from what you’ve always known to something new can be nerve-racking. Officials...
Local business gave kids free haircuts before going back to school
MEMPHIS, TN. — The first day of school is a big deal for kids!. To make sure they’re looking their best and prepared. A local business gave back in a big way. While clippers glide through young boys’ hair. A fresh wash has third grader Daleah White feeling luxurious.
Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
Fuel Drummer Jody Abbott Cause of Death Tragic; Details Revealed
Fuel lost its original drummer, Jody Abbott, after the musician passed away recently. He was 55. Multiple news outlets, including Local Memphis and Fox 13 Memphis, reported Abbott's death this week. They confirmed that the former Fuel drummer and Memphis resident died on July 20. The Huntington's Disease Society of...
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
Binghampton cafe seeks to better the community through food
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspire Community Café was born out of a love for people, a passion for life-giving food and a thirst for justice. The café opened in the Binghampton area in 2019, and their mission is to nourish the community by providing living wage jobs, healthy food, and to serve as a gathering place that connects and inspires people.
