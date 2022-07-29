ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
1470 WFNT

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
Portland, MI
Michigan Society
Charlotte, MI
WLNS

LPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is looking for help locating 15-year-old Luciano Pena. Pena is five feet two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Police have not released his last known location, but a photo of him can be seen above. If you have any information on his location you can call the […]
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

American Freight opens Muskegon store

A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
MUSKEGON, MI
Y-105FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

SUV crashes into bicyclists on Make a Wish Tour, kills two

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ronald Township, injuring three and killing two. A group of five bicyclists were stuck while cycling southbound on Stage Road by an SUV that was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle. […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
buzznicked.com

Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside

I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
WAYLAND, MI

