www.theportlandbeacon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit News
Make-A-Wish Michigan cancels final day of tour, offers counseling after cyclists die in crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan canceled the final day of its annual weekend-long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour event out of respect for the families of cyclists killed in a Saturday car crash. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Ex-Forest Hills school board VP pleads guilty to drunken driving
An ex-Forest Hills school board vice president has been sentenced to a February drunken driving crash after she pleaded guilty.
Police search for missing endangered man, 24, in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 24-year-old man. Tucker Laws was last seen leaving a residence near Plainfield Avenue and 5 Mile Road Tuesday, July 26 around 3:15 p.m. Police said friends and family have not...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
LPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is looking for help locating 15-year-old Luciano Pena. Pena is five feet two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Police have not released his last known location, but a photo of him can be seen above. If you have any information on his location you can call the […]
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LOOK: Kent County Sherriff’s Office Needs Help Finding Tucker Laws
A West Michigan man is missing and The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating him. The KCSO posted online and in their app that they were looking for 24-year-old Tucker Laws. Where Was Tucker Laws Last Seen?. Tucker Laws was last seen leaving a...
WZZM 13
Critical Incident in Ionia County
A road was closed for hours due to a crash and has since reopened. A neighbor says the crash involved cyclists, a car and UPS truck.
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
Kent County prosecutor discusses vehicle thefts
Vehicle thefts across Kent County are continuing to trouble law enforcement and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.
Fox17
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
SUV crashes into bicyclists on Make a Wish Tour, kills two
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ronald Township, injuring three and killing two. A group of five bicyclists were stuck while cycling southbound on Stage Road by an SUV that was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle. […]
buzznicked.com
Man Buys Barn And Discovers It Has Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Cars Inside
I’m a pack rat, I’ll fully admit it. I hate throwing things away. There is always some point in time where I find myself needing whatever it was I threw away, even if it’s something I got rid of 10 years ago. Well when a man named Scott Miedema, who is the COO of repocast.com, an auction website run out of Wayland, Mich. got an anonymous phone call from someone looking to sell a barn and the contents in it he thought it would just be another hoarders useless stash of stuff. Instead, he ended making a boat load of cash!
Comments / 0