Obituary for Lucas Matthew Eden
Lucas Matthew Eden, age 25, of Portland, died on July 21, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1996 in Grand Rapids the son of Bradley and Linda Eden and an extended family aunts, uncles, and cousins in many different states who will miss him terribly. Lucas was a graduate of Portland High School, attended Lansing Community College, was a passionate car detailer, and loved being a plumbing apprentice always taking pride in his work. Lucas was an exceptional young man and anyone that knew Luke knew him to be someone who cared for others deeply, even more than himself. He was playful, with a good sense of humor, loved music and science, but most of all he enjoyed nature photography. The amount of love we have matches the devastation we feel. The Memorial Service and Time of Remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmafuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Capital Area Humane Society.
