www.theportlandbeacon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things to Do: Dive into Michigan's Bacon Festival at Jackson field on July 30
Grab your forks and knives. For the first time ever, Michigan's Bacon Festival is bringing the heat to Jackson Field this Saturday.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Detroit News
Make-A-Wish Michigan cancels final day of tour, offers counseling after cyclists die in crash
Make-A-Wish Michigan canceled the final day of its annual weekend-long Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour event out of respect for the families of cyclists killed in a Saturday car crash. "Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones, and...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
WATCH: Weird Fake Violin Scam Has Hit West Michigan
You spot a man playing a beautiful violin concerto in a crowded parking lot, so you toss a buck in his violin case. But was he REALLY playing?. Police Call Fake Violin Playing A 'Nationwide Issue'. I'm not sure if people pretending to play the violin is an 'issue', but...
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Lansing will spend $118,000 on construction documents for Moores Park Pool
The Moores Park Pool is a piece of Lansing history, and the effort to revive it has taken another step forward. City of Lansing will spend $118,000 on construction documents for the pool.
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
fox2detroit.com
Body of Logan Sweet, man missing after Grand Rapids concert, found by good Samaritan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who disappeared after leaving a concert in Grand Rapids on Sunday night was found dead Wednesday, Michigan State Police said. Logan Thayer Sweet, 31, attended the Tall Heights concert show at The Listening Room, and was last seen riding his motorcycle that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Lansing teacher dies after being hit by a steel door Saturday night
A former Eastern High School teacher died Saturday night after he was hit by a steel door at a restaurant in Grand Rapids.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs July 29, 2022
Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Welcomes New Additions to Jackson Market Team. John Waldron, Jackson Market President of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust (SMBT) recently announced the appointment of Bill Jors, Senior Vice President Commercial Loan Officer; Angela Job, Commercial Lending Specialist; Alison Kreger, Credit Analyst; and Brooke Miles, Commercial Loan Administrative Assistant.
Morning Sun
Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC
An argument among three men that started in a Mt. Pleasant bar over whether it was time to stop drinking escalated into an assault involving a piece of PVC pipe at the house all three lived in. The man who was assaulted also said the other two are in this country illegally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yes, You Can Use Your Fire Pit in Lansing… but There’s a Catch
It's a beautiful Michigan evening. Perfect night for a campfire, huh?. Depending on where you live, it may or may not be legal to use that new fire pit you just got. Within the city limits of Lansing, most recreational fire pits are legal to use. However, there is a catch. You need a permit.
UPMATTERS
Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
WILX-TV
Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, Miller Road in Lansing will be closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Cedar Street. MDOT says the closure is taking place so work crews can complete a resurfacing project that requires minimal traffic on the pavement. There are two detour options available...
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Comments / 0