Portland, MI

100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Portland, MI
Y-105FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

WATCH: Weird Fake Violin Scam Has Hit West Michigan

You spot a man playing a beautiful violin concerto in a crowded parking lot, so you toss a buck in his violin case. But was he REALLY playing?. Police Call Fake Violin Playing A 'Nationwide Issue'. I'm not sure if people pretending to play the violin is an 'issue', but...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Sarah
Person
Geoffrey Chaucer
WLNS

Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
OWOSSO, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs July 29, 2022

Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Welcomes New Additions to Jackson Market Team. John Waldron, Jackson Market President of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust (SMBT) recently announced the appointment of Bill Jors, Senior Vice President Commercial Loan Officer; Angela Job, Commercial Lending Specialist; Alison Kreger, Credit Analyst; and Brooke Miles, Commercial Loan Administrative Assistant.
Morning Sun

Man accused of hitting co-worker in face with PVC

An argument among three men that started in a Mt. Pleasant bar over whether it was time to stop drinking escalated into an assault involving a piece of PVC pipe at the house all three lived in. The man who was assaulted also said the other two are in this country illegally.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
UPMATTERS

Stay on higher wages granted as restaurant industry warns of ‘Panerafication’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan restaurants will get at least temporary reprieve from a court ruling that would more than double wages for tipped workers. On Friday afternoon, Judge Douglas Shapiro granted a 205-day stay on the order, giving the state more time to appeal his decision and restaurant owners time to figure out how they could accommodate higher wages.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Miller Road in Lansing closing to most traffic until September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, Miller Road in Lansing will be closed to through traffic from Washington Avenue to Cedar Street. MDOT says the closure is taking place so work crews can complete a resurfacing project that requires minimal traffic on the pavement. There are two detour options available...
LANSING, MI

