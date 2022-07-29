www.theportlandbeacon.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
awesomemitten.com
Gettin’ Weird in the Mitten: Obscure Michigan Festivals
No matter how old you are, there’s just something indescribably fun about attending a Michigan festival. The Mitten State has lots of great festivals and there are also lots of weird Michigan festivals that are worth checking out. There are many reasons folks enjoy festivals. For some, it’s live...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traumatized by Faygo: Why I’ll Never Drink Redpop or Grape Again
I was traumatized by Faygo Redpop and Faygo Grape as a kid, and it's a feeling I still carry with me to this day. OK. Maybe "traumatized" is a bit strong. But see if you can understand why. When I was in fifth grade at Central Elementary in Flushing, my...
Intoxicated driver arrested for killing two, injuring three cyclists on charity ride in Michigan, USA
The five cyclists were riding in the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour when an SUV collided head-on with them
WILX-TV
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Make-A-Wish Michigan responded to the fatal accident that left two dead and three injured on Saturday. The organization put out a press release Sunday afternoon touching on an incident involving an SUV hitting five cyclists during The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour on Saturday. Background: 2...
Early Tuesday morning shooting in Jackson home leaves 1 man dead
At around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a shooting in a house in the 1000 block of south Jackson Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county-journal.com
New Lavender Farm Flourishing in Charlotte
Charlotte has a new destination worth visiting! Mi Alchemy, which includes the Carlisle Lavender farm, opened for the first time this summer and is already thriving. Located at 3418 Carlisle Hwy, the farm offers over a mile of beautiful blooms composed of nearly 1,500 plants, as well as an adorable storefront for purchasing the many products they make themselves. Collection baskets and scissors are provided for patrons to leisurely walk the fields and collect their own lavender. The store on the property is a 1980’s horse trailer which they have converted into a selling booth that can both park comfortably on the farm or be towed to farmers markets. The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while the lavender is in bloom. First bloom made its appearance this July and as long as nature cooperates, there will be a second bloom again in September. Once in bloom, the fields will offer fresh lavender for around two months at a time. The owners of Mi Alchemy are able to maintain such a long bloom time by growing six different varieties of lavender that all peak at slightly different times in the season.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
American Freight opens Muskegon store
A furniture and appliance retailer has a new location in the lakeshore region. American Freight now offers its affordable home furnishings from a new store at 1750 E. Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon. The 25,000-square-foot store features a variety of products, including furniture, mattresses, refrigerators and freezers, washers and dryers, cooking...
Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omelets are the big sellers at Rooster’s Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Diners will find large portions at a great price at Rooster’s Coney Island in Jackson. Sokol Shabi has owned Rooster’s Coney Island for around 12 years, where he loves cooking and meeting people. Times were tough for the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loyalty of the Jackson community helped support the restaurant through it, Shabi said.
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
WOOD
Roots and Boots Tour scoots to Firekeepers Casino Hotel Event Center
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Country Music powerhouses, Country Music powerhouses, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye will scoot on over to the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Event Center with their Roots and Boots Tour on Sat., Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sunday, July 31, 10 a.m., with prices starting at $29 + fees. Tickets will be available for purchase at firekeeperscasino.com or in-person at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Box office. Aaron Tippin, made his debut on the country music scene over 30 years ago with his first hit single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something.” He continued to blaze his trail with other hits such as “I Wouldn’t have It Any Other Way” and “Kiss This.” Five of his albums are certified Gold, while his “Read Between The Lines” reached Platinum status. Tippins’ honest lyrics and impassioned vocals have helped build his large and devoted fan base.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery. The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.The mom told […]
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
Comments / 0