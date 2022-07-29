www.happeningsmagazinepa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
First Hospital ending inpatient, outpatient services
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First Hospital in Kingston announced Monday they plan to close the hospital in the upcoming months due to a lack of staffing. According to Commonwealth Health, First Hospital announced to patients, physicians, and staff members their plans to close the hospital and their affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on October 30, 2022. […]
Area hospital closing this fall
An announcement from Commonwealth Health today that First Hospital in Kingston will be closing its doors and affiliated outpatient treatment offerings as of October 30. It was described as a "difficult decision by officials" who say difficulty in maintaining adequate staffing levels, is one factor in the decision. Another was putting a hold on new admissions after an incident back in June. They also stated that First Hospital will remain open to transition the facility and services should a new operator be identified before the closure date. First Hospital has been open since 1983.
Mobile medical unit helps kids return to school safely
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health’s new mobile medical unit, Driving Better Health, will help students from five different counties return to school safely in the fall. The large vehicle will spend August driving through school districts and parks throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties, offering routine vaccinations, including […]
New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston
A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the Aug. 1 opening of the new $80 million Geisinger Healthplex CenterPoint facility in Pittston, Pa. The 124,000-square-foot outpatient specialty facility offers surgery and endoscopy; bone, muscle, and joint care; urologic services; eye care and eyewear; and physical and occupational therapy, as well as laboratory and diagnostics. ConvenientCare and orthopedic […] The post New Geisinger healthplex now operational in Pittston appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geisinger hosting in-person hiring event at Berwick clinic
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger will hold an in-person hiring event for positions in central and Northeastern Pennsylvania from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at its clinic at 2200 W. Front St, Berwick. Attendees can learn about career opportunities at Geisinger, potential recruitment incentives and...
Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
Volunteers providing a much-needed lift
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers are the unsung heroes of communities big and small. Sunday, a local group proved their value by mobilizing to help a family in need accomplish a mighty task. “I don’t know how we would have done this, I don’t know how,” explained Beverly Hoover who recently moved to Edwardsville. […]
Pocono Canna Fest sparked interest in medical THC
GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A festival bringing awareness to CBD and medical marijuana made a stop in the Poconos for the weekend. The Canna Med Show features dozens of vendors including medical marijuana dispensaries and live entertainment. This is the festival’s first time hosting at the West End Fairgrounds. One of the organizers tells […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
Rural Pa. hospital that plans to close must slow down, give more detail, state says
The Pennsylvania Department of Health wants more details from a rural hospital that intended to close in less than three months. The unexpected news of the closing of Berwick Hospital Center caused turmoil in a rural community 100 miles northeast of Harrisburg. The hospital owner is being required to “resubmit...
Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos
Photo property of the Wayne County Cooperative Agricultural Society; Wayne County Fair. Wayne County 160th Annual County Fair Comes To The Poconos. County fairs have been a long tradition in America, with the Wayne County fair in the Poconos creating memories for the past 160 years. Experience fun with family, friends, and loved ones, making memories that will last a lifetime.
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
Times News
USMC veteran entertains youngsters at Tamaqua pool
Robert Vannorman, Hometown, United States Marine Corps veteran, fashioned a Superman cape from a Tamaqua Blue Raiders flag on Thursday and launched himself over the H.D. Buehler Memorial Pool to entertain youngsters during an adults-only swim period. On Wednesday, pool patrons were treated to a free lunch courtesy of Gimbel Farms and Griffiths Funeral Home. Warm weather has kept crowds strong and activity brisk at the recreation site. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
Luzerne County formulating plan for formal American Rescue applications
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If all goes as planned, entities interested in Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding will be invited to start submitting formal application requests shortly after the Aug. 9 county council meeting. Council plans to vote that evening on a formal...
Pa. hospital center expected to close in next 3 months
The Berwick Hospital Center will close within 90 days, WNEP-TV is reporting. Late last week, its owners closed the doors of three nearby clinics. Providers there warned WNEP that the hospital would be next. By Friday, the offices owned by Berwick Clinic Company in Shickshinny, Bloomsburg, and one in Berwick...
NewsChannel 36
Bedrock Cruise-In returns to Bradford County
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, P.A. (WENY) -- Cars dating back to 1929 were parked outside the Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company for the 2022 Bedrock Cruise-In. Dozens came out Sunday morning to see the iconic cars. Hundreds of cars were parked outside the fire department starting Sunday morning. A Chinese auction part...
16 To The Rescue: Phoebe
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Phoebe's world, pets take priority over treats, toys, and pretty much everything else. Phoebe lives here at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, and if there are people around, Phoebe is looking for any attention she can get. "My favorite part is she...
1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension
One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
Comments / 0