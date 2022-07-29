ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

$3.6M Grant Provides Mobile Health Clinic Training for Seton Hall Nursing Students

 4 days ago
essexnewsdaily.com

RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
hudsontv.com

NJ Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs Need Funding or Face Shutdowns

The New Jersey Violence Intervention and Prevention Coalition will hold a news conference this coming Tuesday in Newark about Hospital-Based Violence Intervention programs in the state experiencing a funding crisis, as well as funding problems for Community-Based Violence Intervention programs. Funding Needed Now for NJ Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs. Life-Saving...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Local nonprofit awards book scholarships to area students

UNION, NJ — David’s Shoes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing gun violence within black communities and redirecting young lives, held its 13th annual book scholarship luncheon on Saturday, July 23, at the Galloping Hill Caterers in Union. Nine local young men, either already in college or college bound, received $750 each, which the nonprofit earmarked for school book purchases.
IRVINGTON, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness

Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office names new public information officer

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced July 27 that Robert Florida, a veteran journalist and public-relations expert, was named public information officer for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Florida replaces Katherine Carter, who served as the public information officer for 12 years....
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion

Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

ICYMI: Leaders Come Together to Rectify a 20-Year Old Failed Promise to Newark Residents

A State-of-the-art Early Learning Center Now Occupies the Site of the Abandoned Project. Just recently, families, community leaders and public officials celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art early learning center, providing education and care to 198 children from birth to age 5, in the Upper Clinton Hill neighborhood in Newark’s South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ

