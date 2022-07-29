$3.6M Grant Provides Mobile Health Clinic Training for Seton Hall Nursing Students

www.healthleadersmedia.com
RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.
NJ Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs Need Funding or Face Shutdowns
The New Jersey Violence Intervention and Prevention Coalition will hold a news conference this coming Tuesday in Newark about Hospital-Based Violence Intervention programs in the state experiencing a funding crisis, as well as funding problems for Community-Based Violence Intervention programs. Funding Needed Now for NJ Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs. Life-Saving...
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Local nonprofit awards book scholarships to area students
UNION, NJ — David’s Shoes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing gun violence within black communities and redirecting young lives, held its 13th annual book scholarship luncheon on Saturday, July 23, at the Galloping Hill Caterers in Union. Nine local young men, either already in college or college bound, received $750 each, which the nonprofit earmarked for school book purchases.
New Jersey Ranks Near Top of List of Least Affordable States for Renters, Study Shows
On the list of least affordable states to rent an apartment, New Jersey ranks high. The 2022 Out of Reach report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that New Jersey actually did move down a notch, from 6th to 7th least affordable, but remains near the top of the list.
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
Website ranks Jersey City as city with the highest rent in the US
Jersey City is the most expensive city to rent a home in the United States, according to a report conducted by the listings service Rent.com.
Essex County Prosecutor’s Office names new public information officer
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced July 27 that Robert Florida, a veteran journalist and public-relations expert, was named public information officer for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Florida replaces Katherine Carter, who served as the public information officer for 12 years....
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Applications are now open for $2 million in grants through the NYC Women’s Fund
The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) announced the open application period for the fourth round of grants for the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre. The NYC Women’s Fund has...
N.J. hospital unveils $100M emergency room expansion
Jersey City Medical Center unveiled a $100 million, 60,000-square-foot expansion of its emergency department this week, a major step toward meeting the health care needs of one of the nation’s most densely populated counties. The expansion includes a new pediatric emergency department as well as more rooms and surgical...
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Support Surges For Single Mom Of 2, Totowa Salon Owner During Stage 3 Cancer Battle
Support is quickly rising for a single mother of two and Totowa salon owner as she bravely battles Stage 3 breast cancer. GinaMarie Bullaro — owner of GinaMarie Hair Studio on Union Blvd. in Totowa — was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in February, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.
ICYMI: Leaders Come Together to Rectify a 20-Year Old Failed Promise to Newark Residents
A State-of-the-art Early Learning Center Now Occupies the Site of the Abandoned Project. Just recently, families, community leaders and public officials celebrated the grand opening of a state-of-the-art early learning center, providing education and care to 198 children from birth to age 5, in the Upper Clinton Hill neighborhood in Newark’s South Ward.
Yeshiva expected to move its school and students from NY to former M'kor Shalom in Cherry Hill.
A Lakewood-based Jewish educational organization wants to move its school in New York state to the former M'kor Shalom synagogue property in Cherry Hill this fall. Yeshiva Shaar Hatalmud would buy the M'kor Shalom property and close its Hillburn, New York, school by October. The anticipated 100 students, the college...
State Investigators Say Morris County Doctor’s Office Used to Supply New Jersey Opioid Trade
by New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J....
