Nolan Phillip Allen, 19, of Muir (November 4, 2002 - July 26, 2022), the son of Cheryl and Phil Allen, and brother to Michael Tabb, Derek Figel, and Steven Allen. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Roger and Alona Allen; grandparents, Jim Allen and Duane and Nina Blatt; brother, Derek Figel; and cousin, Faith Allen. Nolan’s family 100% came first, his family was everything. He was so special to many people, but his brother, Steven was by far his best friend. As a man with many “best friends”, his “brocuz”, Jace Fandrick and he were inseparable and his cousin, Lane held a special place in his heart. His personality was contagious and he inspired others to be and do better. By knowing Nolan and spending time with him, you would be impressed by a young, tall, handsome man with curly hair, a bright smile, and dark, chocolate eyes, which his mother affectionately called “chocolate chippers”. Nolan was kind, gentle, selfless, generous, and strong, both mentally and physically. His hugs were so powerful, you could feel his love of life and his hands could heal those who were hurting. His laugh warmed you, an he would freely give you a helping hand – always willing to help. Even though he was shy, he was a great singer and loved video games. He was the best player at any game he played. Nolan absolutely loved the NBA, he was a “total fan”. He relished in going for walks every day and night and his beloved dogs, Jenny and Luna would be right by his side. He frequently played with and cared for his beagle, Taffey, and Nolan was surely her person. He held long hours of conversation with his brother, Steven and loved watching cooking videos and cooking with is mom. He inspired others to cook, like his dear friends, Jace and Logan, even earning the nickname “Chef Nol”. Nolan was thoughtful, kind, and caring, and always barefoot – rain, snow, or shine. He always “looked out” for others, especially his brother, Steven. To know Nolan was to know a genuinely good person and he inspired others to do and be better. His love of family, friends, and all God’s creatures will remain here with us in the cherished memories of an amazing young man.

MUIR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO