ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theportlandbeacon.com

Obituary for Nolan Phillip Allen

Nolan Phillip Allen, 19, of Muir (November 4, 2002 - July 26, 2022), the son of Cheryl and Phil Allen, and brother to Michael Tabb, Derek Figel, and Steven Allen. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Roger and Alona Allen; grandparents, Jim Allen and Duane and Nina Blatt; brother, Derek Figel; and cousin, Faith Allen. Nolan’s family 100% came first, his family was everything. He was so special to many people, but his brother, Steven was by far his best friend. As a man with many “best friends”, his “brocuz”, Jace Fandrick and he were inseparable and his cousin, Lane held a special place in his heart. His personality was contagious and he inspired others to be and do better. By knowing Nolan and spending time with him, you would be impressed by a young, tall, handsome man with curly hair, a bright smile, and dark, chocolate eyes, which his mother affectionately called “chocolate chippers”. Nolan was kind, gentle, selfless, generous, and strong, both mentally and physically. His hugs were so powerful, you could feel his love of life and his hands could heal those who were hurting. His laugh warmed you, an he would freely give you a helping hand – always willing to help. Even though he was shy, he was a great singer and loved video games. He was the best player at any game he played. Nolan absolutely loved the NBA, he was a “total fan”. He relished in going for walks every day and night and his beloved dogs, Jenny and Luna would be right by his side. He frequently played with and cared for his beagle, Taffey, and Nolan was surely her person. He held long hours of conversation with his brother, Steven and loved watching cooking videos and cooking with is mom. He inspired others to cook, like his dear friends, Jace and Logan, even earning the nickname “Chef Nol”. Nolan was thoughtful, kind, and caring, and always barefoot – rain, snow, or shine. He always “looked out” for others, especially his brother, Steven. To know Nolan was to know a genuinely good person and he inspired others to do and be better. His love of family, friends, and all God’s creatures will remain here with us in the cherished memories of an amazing young man.
MUIR, MI
WLNS

7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery. The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.The mom told […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, MI
Portland, MI
Obituaries
City
Kimball Township, MI
City
Portland, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Mix 95.7FM

UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Marshall Man Found Deceased

UPDATE: A sad update to this story. Marshall Police say Michael Treciak was found deceased within the city limits. Cause of death has yet to be determined. No further information has been shared. ORIGINAL STORY: The Marshall, Mich. Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old...
MARSHALL, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man severely injured in motorcycle crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said. At 7:56 p.m. July 26, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the area of U.S. 127 near South Street in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County, for a reported motorcycle crash.
WZZM 13

Davenport football player dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport University football team lost a teammate on Saturday night. Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. McEwen did not release what the cause of death...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
MLive

Police believe teen’s shooting of sister was accidental

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was shot by her teenage brother, police said. Grand Rapids police continue to investigate but believe that the shooting was accidental. The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 1200 block of Eastern...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy