Obituary for Nolan Phillip Allen
Nolan Phillip Allen, 19, of Muir (November 4, 2002 - July 26, 2022), the son of Cheryl and Phil Allen, and brother to Michael Tabb, Derek Figel, and Steven Allen. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Roger and Alona Allen; grandparents, Jim Allen and Duane and Nina Blatt; brother, Derek Figel; and cousin, Faith Allen. Nolan’s family 100% came first, his family was everything. He was so special to many people, but his brother, Steven was by far his best friend. As a man with many “best friends”, his “brocuz”, Jace Fandrick and he were inseparable and his cousin, Lane held a special place in his heart. His personality was contagious and he inspired others to be and do better. By knowing Nolan and spending time with him, you would be impressed by a young, tall, handsome man with curly hair, a bright smile, and dark, chocolate eyes, which his mother affectionately called “chocolate chippers”. Nolan was kind, gentle, selfless, generous, and strong, both mentally and physically. His hugs were so powerful, you could feel his love of life and his hands could heal those who were hurting. His laugh warmed you, an he would freely give you a helping hand – always willing to help. Even though he was shy, he was a great singer and loved video games. He was the best player at any game he played. Nolan absolutely loved the NBA, he was a “total fan”. He relished in going for walks every day and night and his beloved dogs, Jenny and Luna would be right by his side. He frequently played with and cared for his beagle, Taffey, and Nolan was surely her person. He held long hours of conversation with his brother, Steven and loved watching cooking videos and cooking with is mom. He inspired others to cook, like his dear friends, Jace and Logan, even earning the nickname “Chef Nol”. Nolan was thoughtful, kind, and caring, and always barefoot – rain, snow, or shine. He always “looked out” for others, especially his brother, Steven. To know Nolan was to know a genuinely good person and he inspired others to do and be better. His love of family, friends, and all God’s creatures will remain here with us in the cherished memories of an amazing young man.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery. The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.The mom told […]
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Marshall Man Found Deceased
UPDATE: A sad update to this story. Marshall Police say Michael Treciak was found deceased within the city limits. Cause of death has yet to be determined. No further information has been shared. ORIGINAL STORY: The Marshall, Mich. Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old...
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
Students remember Lansing teacher killed by steel door in GR
The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a steel door at a Grand Rapids restaurant during storms on Saturday.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
UPDATE: Former Lansing Eastern teacher killed by steel door
The Lansing School District confirmed the passing of Tyler Blakslee, who was an educator at Eastern from 2005-2020.
Do You Remember This Terrifying Day 11-Years Ago in Grand Rapids?
It was a very scary day in Grand Rapids History 11-years ago. Multiple killings and a wild police chase with a killer on the loose. It seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie, but it was real as the Grand Rapids Police were chasing Rodrick Shonte Dantzler. Dantzler had killed his wife and a daughter along with five others.
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Man severely injured in motorcycle crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said. At 7:56 p.m. July 26, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the area of U.S. 127 near South Street in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County, for a reported motorcycle crash.
Marshall police: missing man found dead
Police in Marshall were searching for 36-year-old Michael Treciak and said that he was found dead on Thursday.
WZZM 13
Davenport football player dies
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport University football team lost a teammate on Saturday night. Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. McEwen did not release what the cause of death...
Police believe teen’s shooting of sister was accidental
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was shot by her teenage brother, police said. Grand Rapids police continue to investigate but believe that the shooting was accidental. The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 1200 block of Eastern...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
‘Pure evil’: Man sentenced for killing hostage, injuring officers
A man who shot and killed a young father after breaking into a Kalamazoo-area home in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
