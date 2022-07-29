Young people have their own views on crime, violence

www.stmarynow.com
75-year-old Louisiana man arrested on terrorism charge
Berwick Police arrested a senior citizen this morning after he threatened to "shoot up" a store in the Bayou Vista area.
Deputies restore seized vehicle, it becomes award-winning D.A.R.E. ride
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Thanks to a group of innovative deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) is represented by a blue bombshell of a ride. The vehicle was seized during an old LPSO case and after being completely...
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal, who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, was booked on several charges including first-degree rape on Sunday in Louisiana, multiple media outlets report. According to The Advocate, 51-year-old Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon on...
'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
KSLA
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in our area, who are...
BRPD: Suspect accused of beating 60-year-old to death arrested
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in beating a man to death in early July. The Baton Rouge Police Department said July 26 that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with Desmond Orange, 27, around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found gravely beaten outside Tony's Seafood on Plank Road, according to police.
Berwick man arrested after threatening to "shoot up" a store
Officers determined that the threats weren't credible, but the 75-year-old suspect was booked with terrorizing.
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
CENTRAL - A man on a motorcycle endangered many lives in Central after he was caught going almost 100 miles an hour over the speed limit. “At 144 MPH, there's no reaction time. He could have killed himself, could have killed someone else,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between...
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett had been certified as foster parents for less than 24 hours in February 2018 when they got a call from the state about a newborn baby girl. “We got certified and got our first placement that same day, which hints to how great the...
One killed, two injured in Bradley St. triple shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting on Bradley Street late Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bradley Street, a residential area several blocks east of Plank Road. Albert Hawkins,...
