Portland, MI

WZZM 13

Davenport football player dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport University football team lost a teammate on Saturday night. Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. McEwen did not release what the cause of death...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery. The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.The mom told […]
LANSING, MI
Portland, MI
Portland, MI
Bradley, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WLNS

Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
OWOSSO, MI
Y-105FM

Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death

Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
county-journal.com

New Lavender Farm Flourishing in Charlotte

Charlotte has a new destination worth visiting! Mi Alchemy, which includes the Carlisle Lavender farm, opened for the first time this summer and is already thriving. Located at 3418 Carlisle Hwy, the farm offers over a mile of beautiful blooms composed of nearly 1,500 plants, as well as an adorable storefront for purchasing the many products they make themselves. Collection baskets and scissors are provided for patrons to leisurely walk the fields and collect their own lavender. The store on the property is a 1980’s horse trailer which they have converted into a selling booth that can both park comfortably on the farm or be towed to farmers markets. The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while the lavender is in bloom. First bloom made its appearance this July and as long as nature cooperates, there will be a second bloom again in September. Once in bloom, the fields will offer fresh lavender for around two months at a time. The owners of Mi Alchemy are able to maintain such a long bloom time by growing six different varieties of lavender that all peak at slightly different times in the season.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

SUV crashes into bicyclists on Make a Wish Tour, kills two

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ronald Township, injuring three and killing two. A group of five bicyclists were stuck while cycling southbound on Stage Road by an SUV that was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle. […]
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI

