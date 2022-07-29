www.theportlandbeacon.com
Davenport football player dies
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Davenport University football team lost a teammate on Saturday night. Panthers head football coach Sparky McEwen tweeted on Saturday evening that junior defensive lineman Eyquan Cobb died just days before he turned 22 years old. McEwen did not release what the cause of death...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery. The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.The mom told […]
Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot
OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Do You Remember This Terrifying Day 11-Years Ago in Grand Rapids?
It was a very scary day in Grand Rapids History 11-years ago. Multiple killings and a wild police chase with a killer on the loose. It seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie, but it was real as the Grand Rapids Police were chasing Rodrick Shonte Dantzler. Dantzler had killed his wife and a daughter along with five others.
UPDATE: Former Lansing Eastern teacher killed by steel door
The Lansing School District confirmed the passing of Tyler Blakslee, who was an educator at Eastern from 2005-2020.
New Lavender Farm Flourishing in Charlotte
Charlotte has a new destination worth visiting! Mi Alchemy, which includes the Carlisle Lavender farm, opened for the first time this summer and is already thriving. Located at 3418 Carlisle Hwy, the farm offers over a mile of beautiful blooms composed of nearly 1,500 plants, as well as an adorable storefront for purchasing the many products they make themselves. Collection baskets and scissors are provided for patrons to leisurely walk the fields and collect their own lavender. The store on the property is a 1980’s horse trailer which they have converted into a selling booth that can both park comfortably on the farm or be towed to farmers markets. The farm is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays while the lavender is in bloom. First bloom made its appearance this July and as long as nature cooperates, there will be a second bloom again in September. Once in bloom, the fields will offer fresh lavender for around two months at a time. The owners of Mi Alchemy are able to maintain such a long bloom time by growing six different varieties of lavender that all peak at slightly different times in the season.
SUV crashes into bicyclists on Make a Wish Tour, kills two
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A car crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ronald Township, injuring three and killing two. A group of five bicyclists were stuck while cycling southbound on Stage Road by an SUV that was traveling northbound and crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle. […]
Intoxicated driver arrested for killing two, injuring three cyclists on charity ride in Michigan, USA
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
Former Lansing teacher dies after being hit by a steel door Saturday night
A former Eastern High School teacher died Saturday night after he was hit by a steel door at a restaurant in Grand Rapids.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
