NY Neurologist Found Guilty of Exploiting, Sexually Assaulting Patients Under His Care

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO