NY Neurologist Found Guilty of Exploiting, Sexually Assaulting Patients Under His Care

NBC New York
 4 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC New York

Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown

More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway

Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responding to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in Arverne found the teenager on the ground. Then they discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
NBC New York

Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
LINDEN, NJ
NBC New York

USPS Worker Charged in Huge Costco Reward Checks Scheme on Long Island

A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say. Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home

A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Man Stabbed in Neck Dies After Fight With NYC Smoke Shop Worker: Police

Behind crime scene tape outside a New York City smoke shop Saturday lay a cane and a pool of blood, signs left over from a bloody brawl between employees and a man well known on the block. Police sources said the bloodshed started after a run-in between a man in...
NBC New York

‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish

With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC New York

New Report Finds Funds to Solve NYC School Budget Crisis

A new report out Monday claims to solve New York City's financial worries after the City Council approved a budget that appeared to leave schools with millions less than in previous years, prompting outcry from parents and teachers alike. Budget woes have only intensified as the summer days dwindle and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Launches Speed Cameras 24/7: What Drivers Need to Know

Hoping to lower the number of traffic deaths, New York City will turn on speed cameras 24/7 starting Monday. The city’s 2,000 automated speed cameras have only operated on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. According to the city, this timeframe allowed for the cameras to miss 59% of traffic fatalities that took place during the time when they were required to be turned off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Smothering Heat, Humidity Grip NYC Area Again Ahead of Days-Long Storm Threat

Buckle up for a rollercoaster week of weather in the tri-state area. Summer heat and humidity returned with a vengeance Tuesday, with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees in the New York City area ahead of a three-day stretch that could mark the third heat wave so far this summer. Mercifully, this one is only expected to last three days, with temps of 90 or higher forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

