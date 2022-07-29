NY Neurologist Found Guilty of Exploiting, Sexually Assaulting Patients Under His Care

www.nbcnewyork.com
Sophisticated Criminal Group Terrorizing Manhattan Busted in Sweeping Takedown
More than a dozen alleged members of a highly sophisticated criminal group tied to a series of murders, attempted murders, violent armed robberies and shootings in Manhattan over the last year are charged in a 90-count felony indictment out of Manhattan and face RICO charges as part of a sweeping joint investigation, authorities say.
14-Year-Old Boy Found Face-Down Dead in NYC Driveway
Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead, face-down, in a Queens driveway early Tuesday, police say. Cops responding to a 7:15 a.m. call at a home on Beach 67th Street in Arverne found the teenager on the ground. Then they discovered a gunshot wound to his lower back.
Woman's Mystery Death at Luxury Long Island Apartment Building Rattles Community
A 39-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, launching a full-on murder mystery in an otherwise quiet Nassau County community, authorities say. Nassau police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said that she worked in the...
Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police
A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
Hundreds Cited in Trespassing Sting at Old NJ Quarry Amid Raucous Party Complaints
Hundreds of people were cited over the weekend as part of a crackdown on trespassing at a New Jersey quarry that apparently has become a popular spot for raucous summer parties -- despite a number of drownings over the years. Officers with the Manchester Township Police Department issued 221 citations...
Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
USPS Worker Charged in Huge Costco Reward Checks Scheme on Long Island
A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say. Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home
A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
Test & Treat? NYC Test & Trace Corps Get Rebrand for COVID Treatment Push
A program born out of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, back when infections made New York City the epicenter of the health crisis, is getting a facelift to meet the priorities of the city. The old NYC Test & Trace Corps is rebranding to deploy 30 new mobile...
Man Stabbed in Neck Dies After Fight With NYC Smoke Shop Worker: Police
Behind crime scene tape outside a New York City smoke shop Saturday lay a cane and a pool of blood, signs left over from a bloody brawl between employees and a man well known on the block. Police sources said the bloodshed started after a run-in between a man in...
NYC Makes Emergency Move on Migrant Crisis Affecting Thousands Seeking Asylum
Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday an emergency procurement declaration that will allow New York City to rapidly contract with service providers and shelters following the migrant crisis of asylum-seeking immigrants being sent to New York City from Texas and other border states. New York City is one of the few...
Man Riding on Van Flies Off, Lands in Busy NYC Intersection as Driver Flees: Cops
Authorities are in search of a driver accused of fleeing a Queens intersection where a 32-year-old riding on the outside of a van was thrown to the ground and left injured. City DOT officials said the injured man was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition. The puzzling...
‘Illegal Encroachment:' Group Sues to End NYC Pandemic-Era Outdoor Dining Program
There's a new effort to curb New York City's outdoor dining program designed to help struggling restaurants and provide diners a safer environment to eat during the pandemic. A lawsuit filed with the state Supreme Court seeks to dissolve the emergency orders that have continued to allow restaurants to serve diners outdoors.
BBQ Grill Topples as Fight Breaks Out at NYC Soccer Match, Burning 5-Year-Old and Dad
A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy suffered back and arm burns when a barbecue grill with a pot full of grease atop it got knocked over as an argument broke out toward the end of a soccer match at a local playground Sunday night, authorities say. According to police, a group of...
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
New Report Finds Funds to Solve NYC School Budget Crisis
A new report out Monday claims to solve New York City's financial worries after the City Council approved a budget that appeared to leave schools with millions less than in previous years, prompting outcry from parents and teachers alike. Budget woes have only intensified as the summer days dwindle and...
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
NYC Launches Speed Cameras 24/7: What Drivers Need to Know
Hoping to lower the number of traffic deaths, New York City will turn on speed cameras 24/7 starting Monday. The city’s 2,000 automated speed cameras have only operated on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. According to the city, this timeframe allowed for the cameras to miss 59% of traffic fatalities that took place during the time when they were required to be turned off.
Smothering Heat, Humidity Grip NYC Area Again Ahead of Days-Long Storm Threat
Buckle up for a rollercoaster week of weather in the tri-state area. Summer heat and humidity returned with a vengeance Tuesday, with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees in the New York City area ahead of a three-day stretch that could mark the third heat wave so far this summer. Mercifully, this one is only expected to last three days, with temps of 90 or higher forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
