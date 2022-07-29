ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia Priest charged in Pennsylvania with sexual assault

By Corrine Hackathorn
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cawSD_0gxmj9Pb00

WEST VIRGINIA- ( WTRF ) A retired Catholic priest from the Diocese Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with sexually assaulting a young male aged 9-14 years.

According to a criminal complaint, Perry Malacaman, 84, who resides in West Virginia, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person younger than 16.

Tractor-trailer knocks tollbooth off foundation on West Virginia Turnpike

Malacaman worked at St. Francis de Sales, a parish in Beckley, W.Va., and was ordained in 1972, in the Archdiocese of Davao, in Davao City, Philippines.

He had been assigned to several parishes in West Virginia starting in 1993, and last served as a priest in 2009 in Beckley, according to diocesan Bishop Mark E. Brennan, who wrote a letter to Catholics in the Beckley area.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests ( SNAP ) is asking that Bishop Brennan contact his equals in the Philippines and have them share the news of this arrest.

The group also encourages anyone with information regarding Fr. Malacaman to report what they know to law enforcement, including the Pennsylvania State Police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Rape is one of the most underreported crimes—here’s why

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The latest abortion bill in the West Virginia legislature includes exceptions in the cases of rape or incest, but only if the victim reports the crime to law enforcement within the first eight weeks of pregnancy and at least 48 hours prior to the abortion. Nexstar’s WBOY talked to the West […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Live ammonia class and drill held at West Virginia State Fire Academy

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Academy held an ammonia class and drill that involved a controlled release of live ammonia on Saturday. The ammonia training started in a classroom in the early morning with safety information about ammonia’s chemical and physical properties, how it’s transported, and mitigation techniques for a […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, WV
City
Francis, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Suspect sought in Mingo County catalytic converter theft

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Indecent Assault#State Of West Virginia#Violent Crime#St Francis De Sales#The Archdiocese Of Davao#Catholics#The Survivors Network#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Charleston’s West Side. According to Charleston Police, 22-year-old Dominque Poindexter died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. It happened just after 10:30 pm on Monday night. Police say the victim and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County files to appeal decision in opioid lawsuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Commission filed an appeal to overturn the decision in the “Big Three” opioid lawsuit. In a press release from the Cabell County Commission, they say: We believe strongly that the federal erred as matter of law in its ruling against the City of Huntington and Cabell County […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Philippines
WOWK 13 News

See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio

The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the Apple App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, […]
TECHNOLOGY
WOWK 13 News

Drum Corps from across the nation performing in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, Drum Corps Day, formally known as Drums Across the Tri-State, started with six Drum Corps units from across the country performing at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. The event started at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins is a big […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Where to donate to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People all across our region are working to collect supplies for people in eastern Kentucky dealing with devastating flooding.  Below is a list of locations so you can easily find a drop off location near you. Also listed are other fundraisers to help people in need. If you know of an […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Dolly Parton to visit Ohio to support Imagination Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton will be visiting the Buckeye State next week to celebrate and secure funds for her Imagination Library program in Ohio. The music legend and philanthropist will be attending a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus “to raise financial support and awareness for the Imagination Library program in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: Kentucky death toll up to 37

UPDATE (5:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022): Gov. Beshear says that the death toll from the Kentucky flooding is now up to 37. In a tweet, Beshear says: “We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy