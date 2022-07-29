New Hartford man dead after injuries suffered in fire

romesentinel.com
wwnytv.com
3 injured, 2 seriously, in Clayton head-on crash
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were sent to a Syracuse hospital in serious condition following a two-car head-on crash in the town of Clayton Monday night. State police say 84-year-old Randolph Heinle from Richfield, Ohio, drove over a curb as he was leaving Natali’s Restaurant on State Route 12 shortly before 9 p.m. and ended up traveling north in the southbound lane.
Romesentinel.com
Damage charged on Seneca Street in Rome, police say
ROME — A 35-year-old man is accused of damaging his downstairs neighbor's outdoor property on Seneca Street Saturday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Maverik A. Minett, of Rome, used a block of wood to heavily damage the outdoor property belonging to his downstairs neighbor on the morning of July 30. Police said Minett damaged a stairwell, a fire pit, some stone statues and smashed out the glass on the front door.
Romesentinel.com
Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals
LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
Romesentinel.com
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Romesentinel.com
Saturday night fight leads to charges against mother, police say
ROME — A large fight at Railroad and Bouck streets in Rome Saturday night is under investigation, with one woman charged for trying to keep police away from her brawling son, according to the Rome Police Department. Rome Police said they were dispatched to the area behind St. John...
wxhc.com
Major Accident Closes Route 281 in Homer Last Friday
A two vehicle crash that occurred late Friday morning, July 29 closed both the northbound and southbound of Route 281 between James Street and Clinton Street in the Village. Homer Fire, along with Homer Police and TLC Ambulance personnel were dispatched at 10:53 am to the scene at the corner of Bedford Street and 281.
flackbroadcasting.com
Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says
ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
Romesentinel.com
Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say
ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
Romesentinel.com
Woman dies in Herkimer County crash, troopers say
GERMAN FLATTS — A 48-year-old woman was killed when her motor vehicle crashed in Herkimer County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Trina L. Graudons, of Van Hornesville, was northbound on Aney Hill Road around 6 p.m. when she lost control of her 2015 Jeep Cherokee, just south of Route 167. Troopers said the SUV went off the west shoulder, hit the end of a guide rail, became airborne and crashed into a utility pole.
flackbroadcasting.com
Webb Police: Boating while Intoxicated charges issued to Boonville man in wake of Fourth Lake incident
WEBB- A man from Northern Oneida County is accused of operating a vessel while intoxicated in the wake of a boating accident in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend. Dylan T. Lyon, 30, of Boonville, NY is officially charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and having a BAC greater than .08%, according to Town of Webb Police.
Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier (Your Letters)
The young man didn’t have to die. I was walking around Onondaga Park with two neighbors the evening of the Fourth of July and, as you might expect, if you live in Syracuse, it wasn’t a quiet relaxing stroll, not with cars and motorcycles ripping by over the speed limit and fireworks sounding in all directions.
Utica Police Arrest Gunman Involved in Recent Shooting
UTICA, NY – A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted assault and multiple...
Four people hurt in 2 shootings less than a mile apart in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four people were injured in two shootings within four hours less than a mile apart in Syracuse overnight, police said. The first shooting was at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Townsend Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for the Syracuse police. Police...
Romesentinel.com
Robbery arrest in Frankfort after store stickup, police say
FRANKFORT — A 49-year-old man robbed Frankfort Valley Auto Sales at gunpoint early Monday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help track him through the woods, according to the Frankfort Town Police Department. Police said Timothy E. Horner, of Herkimer, entered the auto shop on Acme Road...
Romesentinel.com
Man faces multiple charges in gun incident
UTICA — A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being found with a loaded handgun in Utica on Monday, a day after he fired several shots at a group of people, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Richard Hendricks, of Utica, was involved in an argument...
flackbroadcasting.com
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Romesentinel.com
Utica drowning victim recovered after days of searching river, police say
UTICA — The body of Utica resident Musar Pwa was recovered from the Mohawk River Saturday morning after several days of searching, according to the Utica Police Department. Pwa, age 42, was reported as a possible drowning near Leland Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, police said. This launched a multi-day search involving several local agencies, including the Utica Police Department, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
localsyr.com
Four shot in Syracuse within four hours Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenagers and one woman were sent to Upstate Hospital after getting shot in the leg Monday night, Syracuse Police say. The shootings took place less than four hours apart and less than one mile away from each other. At 9:02 p.m., Syracuse Police say...
cnyhomepage.com
Missing man’s body from Mohawk River found
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Saturday, July 30th, the Utica Police Department reported that the body of Musar Pwa had been recovered from the Mohawk River. The Utica Police Department would like to thank the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for their assistance with the search during the past several days.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
