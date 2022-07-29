‘It’s a true blessing’: Tyson Foods, local farm host food giveaway in historic Moncrief Springs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in historic Moncrief Springs received more than 400 pounds of chicken and pork Friday morning.

The event was made possible through a partnership between Tyson Foods Jacksonville and Clara White Mission’s White Harvest Farms.

Jane Alston expressed her gratitude for the giveaway.

“I just appreciate everything that they do for us,” Alston said. “It’s helpful, especially when you’re on a fixed income.”

Alston was first in line, arriving at 4 a.m. on Friday.

“The early bird catches the worm,” Alston said. “You see how long this line is. I’m a senior. I want to get out, do what I gotta do and get back home.”

Action News Jax also spoke with Cheryl Johnson Murray.

“This is a true blessing,” Murray said. “During these hard times with COVID, coming out of the years of COVID, high unemployment, high inflation; every little bit is a help. It is what I consider a blessing and I’m very thankful for it.”

Leaders say Tyson Foods teams up with White Harvest Farms twice a year, which is how they were able to apply for a grant from the state to share the disparities and the equities that need to happen in the district.

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, who represents District 8, is the CEO of the Clara White Mission.

“There are a lot of health issues in this community,” Pittman said. “We’re going to have more that have access where people can walk up or they can drive by and be able to have a farm, an organic farm‚ which most African Americans in this district don’t have an opportunity to experience.”

She said that in the proximity of historic Moncrief Springs, which falls under the category of a food desert, there are 65,000 people.

“We want to let the residents know that their concerns matter and that they have options,” Pittman said. “You don’t have to shop at a Family Dollar or the gas station to get fresh produce.”

In addition to handing out food to those in need, White Harvest Farms also hosted the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Volunteers gave eligible seniors coupons valued at $40.

According to White Harvest Farms, these coupons will be accepted at Duval County farmer’s markets.

